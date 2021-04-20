Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson for 5th place on NBA's all-time assist list

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul passed Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Monday night with 4:05 remaining in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul fired a pass to a streaking Devin Booker for the dunk and the go-ahead assist. Paul finished with 13 assists in Phoenix’s 128-127 overtime victory.

The 11-time All-Star called the achievement surreal and added afterward he planned to send the ball to Johnson in hopes of getting it autographed.

“There will never be another Magic,” Paul said. “Showtime. You know what I mean?”

Congrats to @CP3 of the @Suns for moving up to 5th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/A1pSyFyZTD — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021

Paul currently has 10,145 assists over 16 seasons, trailing only John Stockton (15,806), Jason Kidd (12,091), Steve Nash (10,335) and Mark Jackson (10,334). In addition to his place on the all-time assists list, Paul also ranks fifth all-time in steals. That puts him in elite company as only he, Stockton (first in assists and steals) and Kidd (second in assists and steals) rank in the top 5 all-time in both categories.

Chris Paul (5th all-time in assists, 5th all-time in steals) joins John Stockton (1st, 1st) and Jason Kidd (2nd, 2nd) as the only players to rank top 5 all-time in both categories. pic.twitter.com/P1WlVHpm0l — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) April 20, 2021

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.