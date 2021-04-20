Top Stories

Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson for 5th place on NBA's all-time assist list

The 11-time All-Star trails only John Stockton (15,806), Jason Kidd (12,091), Steve Nash (10,335) and Mark Jackson (10,334).

Chris Paul increased his career assist total to 10,145 to overtake Magic Johnson for fifth place in NBA history.

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul passed Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Monday night with 4:05 remaining in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul fired a pass to a streaking Devin Booker for the dunk and the go-ahead assist. Paul finished with 13 assists in Phoenix’s 128-127 overtime victory.

The 11-time All-Star called the achievement surreal and added afterward he planned to send the ball to Johnson in hopes of getting it autographed.

“There will never be another Magic,” Paul said. “Showtime. You know what I mean?”

Paul currently has 10,145 assists over 16 seasons, trailing only John Stockton (15,806), Jason Kidd (12,091), Steve Nash (10,335) and Mark Jackson (10,334). In addition to his place on the all-time assists list, Paul also ranks fifth all-time in steals. That puts him in elite company as only he, Stockton (first in assists and steals) and Kidd (second in assists and steals) rank in the top 5 all-time in both categories.

