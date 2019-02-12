Reports: Wizards' Wall has successful surgery on left Achilles

According to multiple reports, the surgery Washington Wizards guard John Wall had on his ruptured left Achilles went off without a hitch.

The Wizards announced last week that Wall would need the surgery to repair his injury, which occurred as the result of a slip and fall at his home. Wall was expected to be out at least 12 months, but that timetable could vary. Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports Wall's recovery could take as little as 11 months or as long as 15 months.

David Aldridge of The Athletic reports Wall's surgery "could not have gone better."

Sources: Wizards star John Wall underwent successful surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon. He will be out for 12 months. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2019

John Wall has just completed successful surgery on his ruptured left Achilles, The Post has learned. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 12, 2019

The team announced last Tuesday that Wall developed an infection in the incision from initial surgery on Jan. 8 (a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel that was also performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisc). The rupture was diagnosed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih during a procedure to clean out the infection.

Anderson is considered an elite doctor when it comes to athletes dealing with foot and ankle problems -- as evidenced by a client list that has included, among others, Cam Newton, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Derek Jeter.

Wall played in 32 of Washington’s games this season, averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists even while dealing with the heel pain -- which has been an issue for him many times over the past two to three years.

Wall was limited to 41 games last season, mostly because of surgery on his left knee. He also underwent surgeries on both knees in 2016.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.