Championship Ring Hidden Gems: 2017 Edition

For the second time in three seasons, the Warriors are the reigning NBA champs. And just as the case was in 2015, the Warriors once again went with Jason of Beverly Hills for the design of the team’s 2017 NBA Championship Ring. As was unveiled prior to tonight’s season opener with the Rockets, this year’s version has all the wow-factor of that of 2015, and then some. Keep reading for some bling-worthy notes related to the Dubs’ 2017 NBA Championship ring.

At 11 carats total weight, this ring has more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports.





The 36 princess blue sapphires represent the number of Warriors home wins during the 2016-17 regular season.



The 31 laser cut white trapezoid diamonds represent the number of Warriors road wins during the 2016-17 regular season.



The 83 pave stones on the top of the ring represent the Dubs’ total 2016-17 win total, regular season and postseason combined.



The Warriors’ record in each of their four 2017 postseason series is represented on the sides of the ring (three 4-0's and one 4-1).





2016-2017 is listed around the ring along with all the player numbers.



XVI-I is on the side of the ring, which was the team’s overall postseason record (16-1).



There are five trophies featured on the side of the ring to represent each of the five championships in franchise history.





The underbelly of the player rings has one or two representations of the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy protruding from the inside of the ring. Players who were on both the 2015 and 2017 Championship teams have two such representations, while those who were only on the 2017 squad have one.



Each player’s last name and jersey number are featured on the side of their ring.

2017 NBA Championship Rings October 17, 2017 The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship rings on Opening Night, presented by Chase. Jason of Beverly Hills designed the rings, which have more diamonds than any other championship ring in the history of the four major American sports. (Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images) Loading recommendations

Pretty fancy, right? And even better, you could win a 100% certified Championship ring! The Warriors have launched a Championship Ring Raffle for a lucky fan to win an authentic 2016-17 NBA Championship ring, with proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation. Learn more about the raffle by clicking here.