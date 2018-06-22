Wojnarowski: Trail Blazers Trade For Gary Trent Jr.

The Portland Trail Blazers entered the 2018 NBA Draft without a second round pick, though they got a player they wanted in the second round nonetheless.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Trail Blazers have acquired Duke guard 6-6 Gary Trent Jr. from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for two future second round picks.

Trent Jr. averaged 14.5 points on 42 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.8 minutes per game during his lone season in Durham. He's projected as one of the best three-point shooters in the 2018 class.

His father, Gary Trent, was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 11th overall pick in the 1995 Draft and would play two seasons in Portland. Trent Jr. came through Portland for a workout on June 1 in which he talked about how his father helped him prepare for a career in the NBA.

"He's given me everything, from every jumpshot to every stepback," said Trent Jr. "I've been working with him on my game since I was five years old. So everything from the questions they're going to ask me in the predraft workouts, what they're going to be like, he just gave me everything. He gave me a blueprint."