Portland's Pre-Draft Workouts Begin With A Slate Of Familiar Names

The Portland Trail Blazers hosted five players in their first pre-draft workout of 2018 Friday morning at their practice facility in Tualatin. Owners of the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, which will be held June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Trail Blazers are now entering the final phase of their pre-draft evaluation process, which includes workouts and meeting with players individually in order to get a sense of who they are both as players and people.

And at least in the case of Friday's workout, that might be a little easier than usual, with three of the five players being related to either current or former NBA players.

There was UCLA guard Aaron Holiday, who is the youngest brother of Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. The 6-1 guard, who followed in the footsteps of his brother Jrue and sister Lauren by playing his college ball in Westwood, started for the better part of three season at UCLA, averaging of 14.3 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from three, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

"I could play with Dame, CJ on the court at the same time," said Holiday. "It doesn't matter who's out there, I feel like I can play off people and play off the ball as well."

Growing up as the youngest child in a family where all of your siblings went on to play at the D-1 level -- his oldest brother Justin played at Washington and later in the NBA -- might have prepared him for a shot at the NBA just as much as his time at UCLA.

"It taught me how to be tough," said Holiday. "They're bigger than me, stronger than me back in the day. My sister played as well. It taught me toughness. I didn't win many games out there even though I got a few in. It just taught me to continue to fight no matter what."

Then there was Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr., whose father, Gary Sr., played three seasons for the Trail Blazers between 1995 and 1998. Gary Jr, who left Duke after averaging 14.5 points on 42 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from three, 4.2 rebounds 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 37 games for the Blue Devils, was born the year after his father was traded to Toronto as a part of the deal that brought Damon Stoudamire to Portland, so he doesn't have a lot of first-hand knowledge of the city, though he's heard stories.

"It's kind of crazy to think about it," said Gary Jr. "He told me a lot of stories. The team didn't have the best rep -- Jail Blazers -- but it's a surreal feeling. I'm blessed to have the opportunity to come out here and showcase what I can do."

What he's trying to show is that he's more than just a spot up shooter, which was his primary role in his lone season playing for Mike Krzyzewski.

"Just being able to show that I can do a lot of stuff off the dribble, not just a catch-and-shoot or a shooter type of guy," said Trent Jr. "Being able to score from midrange, being able to pull up off the dribble type of things."

Finally, there was the most accomplished player in the workout, Villanova's Jalen Brunson, who is the son of former NBA player and coach Rick Brunson. The younger Brunson won two national championships playing for Jay Wright at Villanova and won both the Wooden and Naismith awards before declaring for the NBA draft after his junior season. The 6-2, 198 pound guard played in 116 games for the Wildcats, averaging 14.4 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from three, 3.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game.

While Holiday, Trent Jr. and Brunson might have been the most familiar names in Friday's workout, it's very possible that another player, Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop, will be the first of the group to be drafted. The 6-8 forward averaged 19.8 points on 48 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during his final season for the Buckeyes and is projected to go anywhere between the middle of the first round to the start of the second.

Tulane wing Melvin Frazier and Louisville forward Raymond Spalding, both projected to be taken some time in the second round, also participated in Friday's workout.