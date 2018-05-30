A New Selection For Portland In ESPN's Most Recent Mock Draft

It's been a few weeks since we last looked in on the statuses of the various NBA mock drafts, and to be honest, not a whole lot has changed. The NBA Combine is over, pre-draft workouts have started in earnest and Wednesday night is the deadline for underclassmen and those playing overseas to withdraw from consideration, so the draft news should begin to pick up here as soon.

But while there hasn't been much movement in the mocks, there have been a few updates, the latest of which comes from Jonathan Givony of ESPN, who has the Trail Blazers selecting Creighton guard Khyri Thomas with the 24th overall pick...

Khyri Thomas

Creighton

Age: 22.0

SG Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 210 Portland's wing rotation could use some added depth. Thomas is one of the better defenders in college basketball, capable of guarding three positions with his 6-foot-11 wingspan. He's also a willing ball mover and a promising spot-up shooter, and he has exactly the type of grit and unselfishness the NBA covets in role players.

Perhaps most importantly considering the skill sets that are in demand in today's NBA and Portland's relative lack of shooters, Thomas shot 41 percent on 4.6 three-point attempts a game last season for the Bluejays. The Trail Blazers certainly could use some help defending on the perimeter, even after making significant strides on the defensive end during the 2017-18 season, but having guys who can shoot a high percentage from three, especially when teams key in on Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, might be a bigger issue.

There also seems to be at least some interest from the Trail Blazers, as Thomas is met with Portland's representatives at the combine according to Jason Quick.

Givony had the Trail Blazers selecting Boise State wing Chandler Hutchison in his previous mock draft, though he now has Hutchison going to the Pacers with the 23rd overall pick.

The 2018 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.