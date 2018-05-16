Mock Draft Roundup After The Draft Lottery

The NBA Draft Lottery was held Tuesday night in Chicago, meaning the order for the 2018 NBA Draft is now locked in. The Phoenix Suns, owners of the worst record in the NBA this season, got the top pick, while the Sacramento Kings, a team that finished in a tie for the sixth-worst record this season, beat the odds to get the second overall pick. The Hawks, Grizzlies and Mavericks round out the top five, respectively, followed by the Magic, Bulls, Cavs, Knicks, Sixers, Hornets, Clippers, Clippers and Nuggets.

While none of this is all that applicable to the Trail Blazers, a team that owns the 24th overall pick, with the draft order now set, the pre-draft process is now in full swing. The NBA Combine, which is also being held in Chicago, runs from Wednesday through Sunday, after which players tend to participate in workouts put together by their agents before teams start holding their own workouts around the start of June. That part of the process goes on for a few weeks before the actual draft, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

It's possible there will be some news coming out of the combine, and we'll definitely have you covered when the team starts holding pre-draft workouts at their facility in Tualatin, but until then, here's the best guesses of the folks who follow the draft regarding what the Blazers might do with their lone pick in the 2018 Draft.

• Jonathan Givony at ESPN has the Trail Blazers selecting Boise State wing Chandler Hutchinson with the 24th overall pick...

Chandler Hutchison

Boise State

Age: 22.0

SG/SF

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 193 Portland's wing rotation could use some added depth. Hutchison made significant strides with his game as a senior. He looks primed to take advantage of the lack of wings in the draft -- and the NBA in general -- this June. He has outstanding physical tools and is a much-improved ball handler and perimeter shooter. Starting salary: $1,819,800

• The folks at The Ringer, who have put together easily the most aestetically pleasing NBA Draft site, also have the Trail Blazers taking Hutchison...

Main Selling Point: Decisive scoring

Age: 22.1

Height/Weight: 6'7''/193

Wingspan: N/A

Standing Reach: N/A A late-blooming forward who carried a heavy load in college but projects as more of a 3-and-D role player in the NBA. Shades Of: Jared Dudley, Ryan Gomes, Justin Anderson PLUSES Overhauled his shooting form to become a good spot-up shooter, which shows a willingness to learn and commit to fundamental changes. Explosive straight-line driver who uses smooth footwork, side steps, and spins to get to the rim and finish ambidextrously with power or touch. MINUSES Struggles shooting off the dribble. His form looks more rigid when he’s moving. Tries to do too much sometimes by driving into traffic, though that could easily be a symptom of his feature role.

• Jeremy Woo at SI.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Miami sophomore guard Bruce Brown...

Bruce Brown Height: 6'5" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 27

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.0 APG A bigger, defensive-minded guard like Brown makes sense for the Blazers, who have very little cap wiggle as constituted and have to figure out how to maximize what they have. Brown is a combo who should be able to make some level of NBA impact despite a poor season at Miami. He’s a tough player who could evolve into a useful rotation piece if his three-point shooting can improve. He’ll turn 22 before the season, but his physical maturity could make him playable early on.

• Ricky O'Donnell at SBNation.com has the Trail Blazers selecting USC guard De'Anthony Melton...

De’Anthony Melton, G, USC Melton is a jack-of-all-trades guard. He’s a tough and versatile defender, a secondary playmaker and a great rebounder. He was ruled ineligible this season at USC because of rumors about his involvement in the FBI scandal, but the NBA will remember his breakout freshman season. He’d give the Portland backcourt a defensive component it desperately needs.

• Jeff Zillgitt, Sam Amick and Michael Singer over at USA Today also have the Trail Blazers selecting De'Anthony Melton...

USC • Guard • Sophomore Height: 6-4 • Weight: 190 Melton sat out this past season as a result of a connection to the FBI’s bribery scandal, but the combo guard offers immediate help on the defensive end. He’s strong, versatile and embraces physical play.

• Gary Parrish at CBSSports.com has the Trail Blazers picking Hutchison out of Boise State...

Chandler Hutchison | Boise St. | Sr. | SF Hutchison had the best season of his four-year college career while establishing himself as a first-round talent this season. The 6-7 Mountain West Conference star has all the tools necessary to be a quality NBA wing. He averaged 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31 minutes for a Boise State team that won 23 times.

• Jonathan Wasserman at Bleacher Report has the Trail Blazers selecting Boston College junior Jerome Robinson...