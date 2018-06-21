Final 2018 NBA Mock Draft Roundup

With the NBA Draft set to take place tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (4 p.m. on ESPN), here is the final mock draft roundup for the 2018 class. As you can see, the consensus basically comes down to four players, with all but one of the players selected coming through Portland for a workout...

• Jon Givony of ESPN has the Trail Blazers selecting Oregon forward Troy Brown with the 24th pick...

Troy Brown Oregon Age: 18.8 SG Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 210Plugged-in Blazers beat writer Jason Quick reported that Anfernee Simons was brought in for a second workout (he's the only player they've worked out twice). Dzanan Musa was also in town.Brown's size, multipositional defense and upside could stand out here.He's one of the youngest players in this class and consistently described as an outstanding teammate and worker. Helping him become a better shooter will be a major key for whichever team drafts him.

• Jeremy Woo of SI.com also has the Trail Blazers selecting Troy Brown at No. 24...

Troy Brown, SF, Oregon | Fr. Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last: 20

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.6 SPG The Blazers could really use a big, defensive-minded wing to help their team as constructed. Brown can help relieve pressure on their stars with his versatility, unselfishness and ability to spend time on the ball. He wouldn’t have to score much in Portland and has the right amount of upside to be more than worth a shot. If his three-point shooting can improve, he could deliver real value if he makes it to the 20s.

• David Aldridge of NBA.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo...

TEAM NEEDS: Backcourt depth/perimeter shooting THE PICK: G Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova The junior guard wasn’t on anyone’s radar as a potential first-rounder two months ago. The idea was DiVincenzo would play his role as an energy guy off Villanova’s bench behind the Wildcats’ more experienced players, then take a star turn next season with most of them gone that would give him a chance to shine. Instead, the guy my dude Gus Johnson gave the great nickname “The Big Ragu” (you have to be my age to get it) exploded in the national championship game against Michigan, setting an NCAA record for most points coming off the bench in a title game (31) and winning Most Outstanding Player honors. He followed that up by finishing first at the Combine in both standing and max vertical jumps—and after that, there was no turning back. DiVincenzo’s crazy hops and swag will make him a fan favorite wherever he goes, and if he goes to the Blazers he’ll fit right in playing behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

• Chris Stone of Sporting News joins the chorus that has Troy Brown as Portland's pick...

24. Trail Blazers — Troy Brown, SG/SF, Oregon Age: 18.9 | Height: 6-7 | Weight: 180 Brown has worked out for a litany of teams, ranging from the back end of the lottery in Charlotte to the mid-20s in Portland. The 6-7 wing brings a diversified skill set to the table, including the ability to facilitate offense and defend multiple positions. The jump shot remains a question mark, though. He’ll need to improve it to become a more threatening off-ball player.

• Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Keita Bates-Diop out of Ohio State...

24. Trail Blazers Keita Bates-Diop | Ohio State | Jr | PF Bates-Diop is a gamble (was last year a sign of good things to come, or did Chris Holtmann squeeze the most out of Bates-Diop in his first year at OSU?) but when you've got a tweener forward with range and a fully developed body, you can go for it in this spot.

• Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post has the Trail Blazers selecting Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie...

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech Portland desperately needs wing help and players who can play defense alongside Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Okogie can provide both.

• Ricky O'Donnell at SBNation.com has the Trail Blazers selecting Boise State forward Chandler Hutchison.

• The folks at USA Today have the Trail Blazers selecting Georgia Tech's Josh Okogie...

Portland Trail Blazers – 24. Josh Okogie Georgia Tech • Guard • Sophomore Height: 6-4 • Weight: 213 If he can become more selective in his shots and more consistent from outside, he’s got good two-way potential coupled with his bulky frame.

• Jordan Shultz of Yahoo! Sports has the Trail Blazers selecting Cincinnati wing Jacob Evans...

24. Portland Trail Blazers: SG/SF Jacob Evans III, Jr., Cincinnati Evans is a terrific defender who understands how to use his length and quickness. An adequate shooter (37 percent from 3 last year), Evans will become more valuable as he improves his perimeter shooting.

• Tommy Beer of Forbes has the Trail Blazers taking Creighton's Khyri Thomas with the 24th overall pick...

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Khyri Thomas, G, Creighton At 22, Thomas is a proven commodity and should be ready to contribute immediately. He can knock down shots from distance (he shot over 41% from 3-point territory in 2017-18) and is a tenacious perimeter defender.

• Jonathan Wasserman at Bleacher Report has the Trail Blazers selecting Bosnian and Herzegovina forward Dzanan Musa...

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Dzanan Musa (Bosnia & Herzegovina, SG/SF, 1999) Musa has been working out for teams after another productive season overseas. The Blazers could use an additional wing scorer, which is exactly what Musa would provide.

• Brad Rowland at UPROXX has Portland selecting Khyri Thomas...