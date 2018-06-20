Portland's 2018 NBA Draft Workout Participants

After months of preparation, the 2018 NBA Draft will be held tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (4 p.m. on ESPN). Back in Portland, team owner Paul Allen, president of basketball operations Neil Olshey and the rest of the Trail Blazers’ front office be hunkered down at the practice facility waiting to make the 24th overall pick, currently their lone draft pick in tonight’s event.

Though as anyone who has followed the Trail Blazers’ recent history on draft night knows that just because the team selects a player at 24 doesn’t mean he’s long for Rip City. In fact, the Trail Blazers have made four selections over the last two drafts, but just one of those players, Caleb Swanigan, played his rookie season in Portland. And considering that the draft is one of the few ways for a team without cap space to add talent and how emphatic Olshey has been about the need to bring in veterans, using the 24th pick as a part of a larger trade seems almost as likely as the team selecting a player who will be on the roster come September.

But if they do end up selecting a rookie, either with the 24th pick or as a part of a larger trade, they’ll be armed with plenty of intelligence after hosting 30 players over the course of five workouts at their facility in Tualatin. While the getting a player in for a workout isn’t a requirement, the Trail Blazers do have a habit of selecting players who had workouts in Portland, as was the case for Swanigan, CJ McCollum, Meyers Leonard, Will Barton and Damian Lillard. Given that, here are all of the players that the Trail Blazers hosted for workouts at their facility in Tualatin during the run up to tonight’s draft.







JUNE 1

Aaron Holiday

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-1 / 187

Birthdate: September 30, 1996

High School: Campbell Hall High School (California)

College: UCLA

Career Highlights: Ranks No. 25 on UCLA’s all-time scoring list (1,443 points) … Shot 42.2 percent from three-point range, a mark that stands as the fifth-highest career three-point percentage in school history … Ranks No. 7 at UCLA in career assists per game (4.72), No. 8 in career three-pointers made (180) and No. 9 in career assists (477).

Junior (2017-18): Started all 33 games … Led the Pac-12 with 20.3 points per game … Ranked second in the Pac-12 with 5.8 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds per game … Led the Bruins in both assists (192) and steals (42) … Earned first-team All-Pac-12 Conference honors and was one of five players selected to the conference’s All-Defensive Team … Captured third-team All-America acclaim from Sporting News … Was a first-team NABC Division I All-District selection and captured USBWA All-District IX honors … Was a three-time Pac-12 Player of the Week (Dec. 26, Feb. 19, March 5) … Became UCLA’s first player to lead the conference in scoring since Reggie Miller in 1985-86 (Miller averaged 25.9 ppg) … Scored in double figures in 32 of UCLA’s 33 games … Had two double-doubles … scored at least 20 points in 19 games and scored at least 30 points four times.

Sophomore (2016-17): Played in all 36 games … Ranked second on the team in assists per game (4.4) and steals per game (1.08) … Ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in assists per game (4.4), ninth in three-point field goal percentage (41.1%) and 11th in assist-turnover ratio (1.8) … Secured honorable mention All-Pac-12 Defensive Team accolades … Scored a career-high 20 points in three games – versus UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 14), Ohio State (Dec. 17) and Washington (Feb. 4) … Scored in double figures in 24 of 36 contests.

Freshman (2015-16): Started all 32 games … Concluded his freshman season as the team’s leader in three-point field goal percentage (41.9%) … Ranked second on the team in assists (127, 4.0 apg) … Finished with the fifth-highest assist total of any freshman in school history … Ranked sixth in the Pac-12 in three-point field goal percentage (41.9%) … Ranked sixth among all Pac-12 players in steals per game (1.4), eighth in assists per game (4.0) and 14th in assist-turnover ratio (1.4).



Personal: Full name: Aaron Shawn Holiday … Born in Ruston, La. … Parents are Shawn and Toya Holiday … The youngest of four children … Brother, Jrue, played at UCLA in 2008-09 before being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers … Sister, Lauren, spent two seasons on the UCLA women’s basketball team (2012-14) … Oldest brother, Justin, played four years of college basketball at Washington (2008-11) before competing in the NBA … Sister-in-law, Lauren (Cheney) Holiday, is a two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012) … Majored in history.

Jalen Brunson

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-2 / 198

Birthdate: August 31, 1996

High School: Adlai Stevenson (Illinois)

College: Villanova

Career Highlights: Averaged 14.4 points (51.0% FG, 37.8% 3-PT, 82.0% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three seasons at Villanova … Ranks 14th on Villanova’s all-time scoring list (1,667 points) and 13th on the all-time assists list (432 assists) … Was the consensus National Player of the Year as a junior while helping Villanova to the 2018 National Championship.

Junior (2017-18): Helped lead the Wildcats to the 2018 NCAA National Championship … Named National Player of the Year by the Associated Press … Received the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy as the nation’s top player … Named the NCAA East Region Most Outstanding Player … Named NCAA Final Four All-tournament Team … Honored with the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard … Named BIG EAST Player of the Year … Led Villanova with 18.9 points per game (52.1% FG, 40.8% 3-PT, 80.2% FT) and 4.6 assists per game.

Sophomore (2016-17): Named as a unanimous first team All-BIG EAST selection and was one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, honoring the nation's top point guard ... Also earned first team status from the Philadelphia Big Five and was named Scholar Athlete of the Year by the City Series (3.54 grade point average as a Communication major) ... Averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Freshman (2015-16): Started 39 of the Wildcats' 40 games, coming off the bench on Dec. 31 after dealing with a virus ... Was a unanimous choice to the BIG EAST All-Freshman squad and was also tabbed Philadelphia Big Five Rookie of the Year ... Finished second on the Wildcats with 100 assists (2.5 apg) and averaged 9.6 points per contest in his debut.



Personal: Parents are Eric and Sandra Brunson ... Named the Most Valuable Player of the 2015 U19 World Championship after helping lead Team USA to the gold medal … Has one sibling, Erica (14) ... Rick Brunson played college basketball in the Philadelphia Big Five at Temple and spent nine seasons playing in the National Basketball Association ... Rick Brunson was also a McDonald's All-American ... Born Aug. 31, 1996 in New Brunswick, N.J.

Gary Trent Jr.

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 204

Birthdate: January 18, 1999

High School: Prolific Prep (California)

College: Duke

Career Highlights: Averaged 14.5 points (41.5% FG, 40.2% 3-PT, 87.6% FT), 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.16 steals in 37 games during his one season at Duke … Set a Duke freshman record for made three-pointers in a single-season with 97 … Was one of three Blue Devils to start every game in 2017-18 … Became the fourth freshman in Duke history to lead the team in three-point field goal percentage for a single-season (40.2% 3-PT).

Freshman (2017-18): Named to the NCAA All-Midwest Region Team … Named ACC Player of the Week once (1/22) and Rookie of the Week twice (1/22, 2/5) … Finalist for the Julius Erving Award, given to the nation’s top small forward … One of three Duke players to start every game and averaged 33.9 minutes per contest … Ranked third on the team in scoring at 14.5 points, while leading the team in three-point shooting (40.2% 3-PT) and free throw shooting (87.6% FT) … His 97 made three-pointers set a Duke freshman record, while his 40.2% three-point percentage was the seventh-best by a Duke freshman in school history.



Personal: Born Gary Dajuan Trent, Jr., on January 18, 1999, in Columbus, Ohio … Son of Gary Trent and Roxanne Holt … Father was the No. 11 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft out of Ohio University and played nine NBA Seasons … Has three brothers: Garyson, Grayson and Graydon.

Melvin Frazier

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 198

Birthdate: August 30, 1996

High School: L.W. Higgins (Louisiana)

College: Tulane

Career Highlights: Averaged 10.6 points (48.1% FG, 31.2% 3-PT, 65.3% FT), 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.62 steals in 94 games (69 starts) over three seasons at Tulane.

Junior (2017-18): Enjoyed a breakout junior campaign where he was named 2018 American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player of the Year… Voted All-American Athletic Conference Second Team… Tabbed to the NABC Division I All-District Second Team… Voted MVP of the 2017 Jamaica Classic…Selected as American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on November 20… Started all 30 games in which he appeared…Averaged 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals in 34.4 minutes per game… Led the American Conference in total steals (65), ranked second in field goal percentage, fourth in scoring, fifth in minutes played and 12th in rebounding…His 65 steals were the fifth most in a single season in program history … Scored in double-figures a team-high 26 times including 10 games with at least 20 points…Registered five double-doubles…Had multiple steals in 18 games.

Sophomore (2016-17): Started all 30 games in which he appeared during his sophomore year…Topped all American Athletic Conference players with 1.9 steals per game…Ranked second on the team in scoring with 344 points and third in minutes per game (30.2) and rebounding with 138 boards…Led the team in scoring six times…Accumulated double-digit points in 16 games and had at least 20 points on three occasions…Notched at least three steals in 13 different contests…Averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 117-for-267 (.438) from the field…Led the team with 123 free throw attempts…Made multiple 3-pointers 10 times.

Freshman (2015-16): Played in all 34 games, making 10 starts ... Started the first game of his career against Alabama A&M ... Grabbed five rebounds and added four points against Drake ... Had nine points at Southern ... Scored 10 points and added four rebounds against Appalachian State ... Had nine points, four rebounds and three assists against Stephen F. Austin in Nashville ... Scored 11 points and added three steals against Liberty.

Personal: Was a four-year letter winner at L.W. Wiggins … Born August 30, 1996.

Keita Bates-Diop

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 223

Birthdate: January 23, 1996

High School: University High (Illinois)

College: Ohio State

Career Highlights: Averaged 11.7 points (47.2% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 77.6% FT), 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.17 blocks in 109 games over four seasons at Ohio State … Was a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award as a redshirt junior during the 2017-18 season.

Redshirt Junior (2017-18): Averaged 19.8 points (48.0% FG, 35.9% 3-PT, 77.6% FT), 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.65 blocks in 34 games (all starts) as a redshirt junior … Was a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award and a finalist for the Julius Erving Award for the nation’s top small forward … Named Big Ten Player of the Week four times (12/11, 1/8, 1/15, 2/5) … Led the Buckeyes in points, rebounds and blocks while ranking third in free throw percentage and fourth in three-point percentage.

Junior (2016-17): Played in nine games, making three starts … Missed the final 18 games of the season with a stress fracture in his left leg … Averaged 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Sophomore (2015-16): Played in 33 games, starting all of them … Ranked second on the team with 11.8 points per game while tying for the team lead with 6.4 rebounds per contest … Blocked 41 shots, a total that ranked third on the team and shot 78.7% from the free throw, ranking second on the team … Tied for second on the team with five double-doubles.

Freshman (2014-15): Played in 33 games off the bench, averaging 9.9 minutes per contest … Tallied 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game to go along with 19 blocks … Shot 46.2% (18-for-39) from the three-point line.

Personal: Son of Richard and Wilma Bates … Has one sibling, Kai … Father played basketball at Creighton (1979-83) … Enjoys relaxing and listening to music.

Raymond Spalding

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 215

Birthdate: March 11, 1997

High School: Trinity High School (Kentucky)

College: Louisville

Career Highlights: Averaged 8.1 points (55.7% FG, 24.0% 3-PT, 57.9% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.04 steals and 1.11 blocks in 100 games (48 starts) over three seasons at Louisville.

Junior (2017-18): Averaged 12.3 points (54.3% FG, 26.3% 3-PT, 64.0% FT), 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.72 blocks in 36 games (34 starts) … Was an Honorable mention All-ACC selection … Led Louisville in rebounding (sixth in the ACC) and steals (10th in the ACC) … Was third in the ACC in offensive rebounds (3.1 per game) and was ninth in the ACC in blocked shots (1.72) … Scored his 800th career point with an 18-point effort against Middle Tennessee in the NIT Second Round.

Sophomore (2016-17): Started five games at power forward as a sophomore and was one of three Cardinals to play in all 34 games … In conference games only, he ranked 16th in the ACC in rebounding (6.3) … Was second on the team with 21 dunks … Recorded his second career double-double, tying a career-high with 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds against Syracuse on Feb. 26.

Freshman (2015-16): Finished his freshman season averaging 5.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a valuable reserve and a starter in six games … Second on the team with 22 dunks … Scored in double figures in back-to-back games in November, scoring a total of 30 points while connecting on 14-of-17 shots from the field (.824).

Personal: Born March 11, 1997 … Son of Geri Spalding … Has one older sister (Maya Spalding) and two younger brothers (Jayden Spalding and James Wright).

JUNE 2

Bruce Brown

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 195

Birthdate: August 15, 1996

High School: Vermont Academy (Massachusetts)

College: Miami

Career Highlights: Averaged 11.7 points (44.2% FG, 31.6% 3-PT, 70.2% FT), 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.42 steals in 52 games (48 starts) during two seasons at Miami.

Sophomore (2017-18): Played and started in 19 games, averaging 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game ... Missed final 12 games with left-foot injury, which was diagnosed on Jan. 29; had surgery Feb. 1 ... Ranked 12th in ACC in rebounds at 7.1 per game at time of injury (second among guards) ... Second on team in assists with 76 ... Recorded second career triple-double in season opener vs. Gardner-Webb (10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) ... Triple-double was third in program history and 31st in ACC history (sixth player in league history with two career triple-doubles).

Freshman (2016-17): Started 29 of 33 games played ... Notched the program's second triple double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against South Carolina State ... Two double-doubles with the game against SC State and 14 points and 12 rebounds against George Washington ... Scored 30 points against No. 9/6 North Carolina, 25 points vs. No. 10/11 Duke and 21 points vs. No. 6 North Carolina ... Averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 31.9 minutes per game ... Led or tied for team high in scoring six games.



Personal: Born Aug. 15, 1996 in Boston … Son of Roberta Brown and Bruce Brown … Brother to 10 siblings … Cousin of Jalen Adams, who plays at UConn … Boasts a 6-9 wingspan … Started playing basketball at age six, first dunk was in eighth grade.

Elie Okobo

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-2 / 180

Birthdate: October 23, 1997

Hometown: Bordeaux, France

Career Highlights: Has played for Elan Bearnais Pau-Lacq-Orthez since 2015 … Started his first game in the Pro A league on September 23, 2017 and recorded 14 points to go with eight assists … On February 10, scored a career-high 30 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds in a win over Elan Chalon … A member of the French under-20 national basketball team … Averaged 18.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.90 steals during the 2016 FIBA Europe Under-20 Championship.



Personal: Born in Bordeaux, France, on October 23, 1997.

Donte DiVincenzo

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 200

Birthdate: January 31, 1997

High School: Salesianum (Delaware)

College: Villanova

Career Highlights: Helped lead Villanova to a National Championship in 2017-18, garnering Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors for his efforts in the final two games … Averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.93 steals in 85 games during three seasons at Villanova.

Redshirt Sophomore (2017-18): Became the third Wildcats player to earn NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors, after scoring 31 points in the National Championship game on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to help the Wildcats down Michigan 79-62 on April 2 in San Antonio ... Averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while primarily serving as Villanova's sixth man .. The BIG EAST named him its Sixth Man of the Year and he was also tabbed to the All-Philadelphia Big Five first team.

Redshirt Freshman (2016-17): Emerged as one of the Wildcats' most important players over the course of the campaign ... Named to the BIG EAST All-Freshman team and as the Philadelphia Big Five Rookie of the Year ... His game-winning tip-in against Virginia on Jan. 29 was one of the season's most memorable plays.

Freshman (2015-16): Appeared in eight games as a reserve before being sidelined by a fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot that was revealed on Dec. 18 ... Did not appear in uniform for any game after Dec. 7 (vs. Oklahoma).

Personal: Parents are John F. DiVincenzo and Kathie DiVincenzo ... Born in Newark, Del. ... Has one brother, John A. DiVincenzo (27).

Jacob Evans

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 200

Birthdate: June 18, 1997

High School: St. Michael the Archangel (Louisiana)

College: Cincinnati

Career Highlights: Averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.14 steals in 105 games over three seasons at Cincinnati.

Junior (2017-18): Averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.31 steals and 0.97 blocks in 36 games (all starts) during his junior campaign … Scored in double figures in 28 of his 36 games … Was a semifinalist for the Julius Erving Award, given to the nation’s best small forward … Named First Team American Athletic Conference … Ranked first on the team in scoring and assists and was third in rebounds.

Sophomore (2016-17): Started all 36 games, averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.6 minutes … Chosen as a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award … Named NABC District 25 Second Team … Selected to the American Championship All-Tournament team, averaging a team-best 17.0 points in three games while shooting 57.1 percent (16 of 28) from the field and 80.0 percent (8 of 10 from three-point range) … Ranked among the league leaders in three-point field goal percentage (fifth at .418), steals (ninth at 1.3), field goal percentage (11th at .473), points (12th at 13.5), three-pointers made (12th at 1.9), free throw percentage (14th at .732) and minutes played (26th at 31.6) … Scored in double figures in 31 of 36 games.

Freshman (2015-16): Played in all 33 games with eight starts, averaging 8.4 points 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.4 minutes… Shot 80.4 percent (45 of 56) from the free throw line … Finished third on the team with 45 three-pointers … Finished second on the team during the postseason, averaging 15.0 points while shooting 42.3 percent (11 of 26) from the field in two games … Scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting with five threes and a game-high nine rebounds against Saint Joseph's (3/18) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament - effort marked the most points scored by a freshman in an NCAA Tournament game in school history.



Personal: Born June 18, 1997 in Jacksonville, North Carolina … Son of Theresa Chatman-Evans and Jerry Evans … Mother played point guard at Grambling … Has two brothers, Demarquis and Devin Chatman … Right-handed.

Chimezie Metu

Position: Forward/Center

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 220

Birthdate: March 22, 1997

High School: Lawndale (California)

College: USC

Career Highlights: Averaged 12.3 points (53.3% FG, 30.2% 3-PT, 69.2% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.62 blocks in 104 games over three seasons at USC… Was the Pac-12 Most Improved Player for the 2016-17 season … Made the All-Pac-12 second team in 2017 and the first team in 2018.

Junior (2017-18): Was named to the All-Pac-12 first team after averaging 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.74 blocks in 34 games… Scored in double figures in 29 of his 34 games.

Sophomore (2016-17): Metu started all 36 games and averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds… He was named the 2017 Pac-12 Most Improved Player, All-Pac-12 second team and All-Academinc honorable mention… Posted posted six double-doubles… He scored in double figures in 31 of 36 games, including five games of 20 or more points … His 534 points scored tied for the 15th-most in a single season by a Trojan and the most since Nikola Vucevic scored 582 in 2011.

Freshman (2015-16): Metu played in all 34 games and made two starts, averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while leading the team with 50 dunks… His 54 blocks also led the Trojans and were second all-time by a USC freshman to Taj Gibson's 69 in 2007.



Personal: Chimezie was born on March 22, 1997 in Los Angeles… His parents names are Florence and James Metu… Majored in Law, History and Culture at USC.

Ben Lammers

Position: Center

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 234

Birthdate: November 12, 1995

High School: Alamo Heights (Texas)

College: Georgia Tech

Career Highlights: Finished his career in third place on Tech's all-time list for blocked shots with 254 and 10th in career rebounds (774) ... Averaged 8.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.05 blocks in 124 games over four seasons at Georgia Tech.

Senior (2017-18): Named to the ACC's official All-Defensive team for the second straight year, and by the Atlantic Coast Sports Media Association ... Was Georgia Tech’s fourth leading scorer with 11.7 points per game and was first in rebounds (8.1 per game, 7.9 in ACC games, ranked eighth) ... No. 3 in the ACC, No. 19 in the nation, in blocked shots (2.44 per game) ... Had nine double-doubles … Scored in double figures in 23 of 32 games including a high of 24 against UCLA... Recorded a season-high 16 rebounds at Pitt ... Reached 1,000 career points at Virginia, the 45th Tech player to reach that milestone, finished in 41st place with 1,055.

Junior (2016-17): Named second-team All-ACC and the conference Defensive Player of the Year ... Also named to USBWA All-District IV team ... Averaged 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game (4th in the ACC) while hitting 51.6 percent from the floor (5th in the ACC) ... His net increase in scoring (+10.6) over last season was the third-best in the ACC this season ... Averaged team-high 11.2 shots attempted per game (averaged less than three as a sophomore) ... Had 16 double-doubles (3rd most in ACC), one shy of the Tech record for the ACC era (Malcom Mackey had 17 in 1991-92) … Averaged a team-high 35.4 minutes per game (4th in the ACC)…Came up one block short of a triple-double against Southern early in the season, scoring 13 points with a career-high 15 rebounds and nine blocks ... The nine blocks were the second-most in a single game in Tech history.

Sophomore (2015-16): Averaged 15.5 minutes in ACC games, making his presence felt as a shot-blocker (27 in 18 games) as a scorer (23-for-40 from the floor) and facilitator (8 assists, 7 turnovers), while averaging 3.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Freshman (2014-15): Averaged 5.9 minutes off the bench in 19 games (5.7 mpg in 12 ACC games), scoring a total of 22 points ... Had 28 total rebounds (1.5 per game).



Personal: Full name is Benjamin William Lammers ... Born November 12, 1995 in Houston, Texas ... Son of Chris and Linda Lammers ... Has an older brother and an older sister ... Father played football at Texas A&M (1982-84) ... Brother Nick played soccer at Colorado College (2009-13), and sister Allie is on academic scholarship to Texas A&M ... Enjoys studying World Wars I and II, fishing and video games.



JUNE 4

Anfernee Simons

Full Name: Anfernee Tyrik Simons

Birthdate: June 8, 1999 (Longwood, Fla.)

High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Position/Class: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4/180



CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Competed as a post-graduate at IMG Academy in 2017-18, averaging 22.4 points while shooting 54 per-cent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. Added 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

• Originally committed to play at Louisville. Decommitted in September 2017 after then-coach Rick Pitino was placed on administrative leave.

• Invited to play in the 2018 Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit but did not participate.

HIGH SCHOOL

• As a senior at Edgewater High School in Orlando in 2016-17, averaged 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 20 games.

• Spent his junior year (2015-16) at Montverde Academy. Played for coach Kevin Boyle, who also coached D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

• As a sophomore at Edgewater, averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 30 games.

• Led the 2017 Under Armour Association U17 AAU circuit in scoring (20.4 ppg) and minutes (29.3).

• In 2016, he paced the UAA U16 division in scoring (22.9 ppg) and raised his national profile.

STRENGTHS

• Bouncy athlete with deep shooting range.

• Three-level scorer with terrific ball-handling skills.• Tough to contain off the dribble.

• Has good speed with the ball and a quick first step.

PERSONAL

• Originally a part of the recruiting class of 2017. Elected to reclassify to 2018 to give himself an additional year after graduation to prepare for the college level.

Trevon Duval

Full Name: Trevon Tyler Duval

Birthdate: Aug. 3, 1998 (Queens, N.Y.)

College: Duke

Position/Class: Guard/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-3/186

High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Named to the 2018 NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region Team.

• 2017 McDonald’s All-American.

FRESHMAN (2017-18)

• Started 34 of 37 games.

• Averaged 10.3 points and 5.6 assists, the latter good for third in the ACC and tied for the third-best mark ever by a Duke freshman.

• His 207 assists were the fourth most by a Duke freshman in a single season.

• Had four games with 10 or more assists.

• Recorded 20 points and six assists against Kansas in the Elite Eight.

HIGH SCHOOL

• Ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 1 point guard in the 2017 high school class by ESPN.

• Played in the Nike Hoop Summit, Jordan Brand Classic and McDonald’s All-American Game.

STRENGTHS

• Impressive combination of quickness, body control and strength at the point guard position.

• Plays with an attacking mentality.

• Excels in transition and getting to the basket.

• Has solid court vision.

• Aggressive on-ball defender.

PERSONAL

• Favorite player of all time is Kobe Bryant.

• Favorite sport aside from basketball is football.

Shake Milton

Full Name: Malik Benjamin Milton

Birthdate: Sept. 26, 1996 (Owasso, Okla.)

College: SMU

Position/Class: Guard/Junior

Height/Weight: 6-6/205

High School: Owasso HS (Owasso, Okla.)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• 2016-17 and 2017-18 All-AAC Second Team selection.

• 2017-18 AAC Preseason Player of the Year.

• Shot 42.7 percent from three-point range over three seasons at SMU.

• Scored in double figures in his last 23 collegiate games.

JUNIOR (2017-18)

• Limited to 22 games due to a broken right hand.

• Averaged 18.0 points (third in AAC), 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

• Shot 47.7 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from three-point range and 84.7 percent at the free throw line.

• Three-time AAC Player of the Week.

• Scored a career-high 33 points in win at No. 7 Wichita State (1/17/18).

STRENGTHS

• Has good size, strength and versatility for a ball-handling wing.

• Can slide across all three perimeter positions.

• Scores off the bounce. Creates space and rises up over smaller defenders.

• Willing passer who sees over the top of the defense.

• Very good spot-up shooter from distance.

PERSONAL

• Father, Myron, played basketball at Texas A&M and was dubbed the Milkman. His son was given the nickname Shake before he was even born.

• Myron passed away when Shake was a freshman in high school.

Jairus Lyles

Full Name: Jairus Lyles

Birthdate: June 6, 1995

College: UMBC

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-2/175

High School: DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, MD)

Career Highlights: Averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.67 steals in 108 games over four seasons at VCU and UMBC … Named to the America East First Team as a senior and the America East Second Team as a sophomore and junior.

Senior (2017-18): Named to the America East First Team… Averaged 20.2 points, 3.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.06 steals … Named Most Outstanding Player of the America East Tournament … Scored a game-high 28 points in a 20 point upset over #1 seed Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Junior (2016-17): Finished second in America East (68th nationally) with 18.9 ppg, and was fourth in the America East in rebounding (6.6)... Also placed second in steals with 1.7 per game… Scored in double figures in 19 straight games… Named America East Player of the Week twice (Nov. 21, Dec. 26) … Earned America East Second Team Honors

Sophomore (2015-16): Led America East with 22.1 points, 2.7 steals and 37.2 minutes played in league games… Earned America East Second Team honors… Despite missing 11 games, set UMBC sophomore records in field goals (170), points (482) and tied mark in steals (53)… Set UMBC single season mark for scoring average at 23.0 points per game, topping Rick Moreland’s 1982-83 record of 22.6.



Freshman (2013-14): Made his debut with a two-minute stint in a VCU victory over Illinois State... Scored his first collegiate points by hitting a pair of free throws on Dec. 17 vs. Wofford... Also corralled his first rebound in that contest... Hit 3-of-4 free throws with a rebound, an assist and a steal versus Rhode Island on Feb. 6... Recorded his first field goal, a three-pointer at Fordham on Feb. 27... Dished out a season high three assists versus the Rams... Saw action in 22 contests.



Personal: Has one borther, Zory, and a sister, Symone... Symone was a four-year letterwinner in women’s basketball at Ohio University... Lists favorite book as The Great Gatsby... Enjoys shopping... Son of Carol Motley.

Hamidou Diallo

Birthdate: July 31, 1998 (Queens, N.Y.)

College: Kentucky

Position/Class: Guard/Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-5/198

High School: Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Conn.)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Started all 37 games as a redshirt freshman.

• Represented the U.S. in international play at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup and 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

REDSHIRT FRESHMAN (2017-18)

• Scored in double figures in 16 games, reaching the 20-point mark three times.

• Had a stretch in which he scored in double figures in seven straight games, including five with at least 18 points.

• Helped Kentucky advance to the Sweet 16 with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting to go with eight rebounds against Buffalo.

STRENGTHS

• Explosive athlete and leaper.

• Plays with a high level of intensity.

• Loves to attack the basket on straight-line drives and finish with authority.

• Very difficult to contain in the open floor.

• Has the physical tools and mindset to be an excellent defender.

PERSONAL

• Enrolled at Kentucky in January 2017.

• Was eligible to participate in games as a true freshman but elected to redshirt.

• Enjoys playing board games, cards, pool and ping pong.

Victor Sanders

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-5 / 195

Birthdate: February 16, 1995

High School: Jefferson High School (Portland, OR)

College: Idaho

Career Highlights: Finished his career in second place on the Vandal’s career scoring list and three-pointers list … Averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 120 career games over four seasons at Idaho.

Senior (2017-18): Second Team All-Big Sky … Led the Vandals with 19.0 points per game (fourth best in the Big Sky) … Averaged 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.03 steals in 31 games (all starts) … Scored in double figures in 29 of 31 games … Topped 20 points in 14 contests.

Junior (2016-17): First Team All-Big Sky… Big Sky All-Tournament Team… Started 32 games… averaged 20.9 points per game, the fifth best average in program history… Had 670 points on the season, the sixth most in a single season in program history… Knocked down 101 3’s, the second most in program history… Shot 43.9 percent from beyond the arc, the ninth best average in team history… Made 157 free throws, the sixth best in program history… Topped 20 points 16 times, including five 30-plus point games and one 40 point game… Scored in double-figures 31 times in 32 games.

Sophomore (2015-16): Second Team All-Big Sky… Big Sky All-Tournament Team… Appeared in 27 games, starting 25… Led the Vandals with 15.9 points per game… Averaged 17.9 points per game in Big Sky play, also the highest on the team… Missed a brief stretch of the season in conference play due to injury, but bounced back immediately… Topped 20 points seven times, including a career-high 33-point output against NAU… Scored in double-figures in 24-of-27 games… Shot 41.6 percent from beyond the arc, the 44th best average in the nation… Shot 84.8 percent from the charity stripe, the seventh best average in program history.



Freshman (2014-15): Appeared in all 30 games for the Vandals, starting one... averaged 3.8 points per game on the season... Scored a season-high 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Walla Walla... Scored seven points in the season finale against Eastern Washington.



Personal: Son of LaWan Sanders ... born Feb. 16, 1995 … Sanders is a graduate of Portland's Jefferson High School ... He averaged 24.5 points, five rebounds and six assists per game as a senior ... As a junior, he averaged 27.1 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

JUNE 14

Troy Brown

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-7 / 215

Birthdate: July 28, 1999

High School: Centennial HS (Las Vegas, NV)

College: Oregon

Career Highlights: Brown was named to the 2017-18 Pac-12 All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention and was also a member of gold-medal-winning 2016 USA Basketball Men’s U17 World Championship Team.

Freshman Season (2017-18): Averaged 11.3 points (44.4% FG, 29.1% 3-PT, 74.3% FT) to go along with a team-high 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and another team-high 1.6 steals in 35 games at Oregon. Brown finished one assist shy of a triple-double against Portland State, recording 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine assists on (12/13/17).

High School : Selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit in 2017. Ranked 18th in ESPN’s Top 100.

Personal: His parents, Lynn and Troy Brown Sr., are Nevada corrections officers. Lynn ran track and Troy Sr. played basketball at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. His sister Jada played basketball at Kansas.

MiKyle McIntosh

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-7 / 240

Birthdate: July 19, 1994

High School: 22ft Academy (Greenville, SC)

College: Oregon

Career Highlights: McIntosh played his first three seasons at Illinois State. He was named a 2016-17 All-Missouri Valley Conference selection as a junior. Played for Team Canada at the U19 FIBA World Championships in 2013.

Senior Season (2017-18): Averaged 11.8 points (45.7% FG, 35.6% 3-PT, and 72.9% FT) and 6.1 rebounds in his sole season at Oregon. Scored a season-high 25 points (15-of-18 free throws) at Marquette in the second round of the postseason NIT. Averaged 19.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in three Pac-12 Tournament games, including 21 points vs. USC. Scored 20 points in each of Oregon’s two games against Arizona. Ranked 12th in the Pac-12 in rebounding (6.7 rpg) as a senior at Oregon in conference games.

Personal: Born in Toronto, McIntosh graduated with a degree in recreation management from Illinois State in 2017. Originally declared for the 2017 NBA Draft, but withdrew and took advantage of an NCAA rule allowing him to be eligible.

De'Anthony Melton

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 200

Birthdate: May 28, 1998

High School: Crespi HS (Encino, CA)

College: USC

Career Highlights: Melton did not play at USC as a sophomore in 2017-18 in connection with an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. He withdrew from the school on Feb. 21, 2018, and announced his intention to declare for the 2018 NBA Draft. As a freshman, he was named 2016-17 Honorable Mention Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. Melton was also invited to the 2017 USA Basketball U19 training camp.

Freshman Season (2017-18): Melton started 25 of USC’s 36 games as a freshman and averaged 8.3 points (44.2% FG, 30.3% 3-PT, and 71% FT), 4.5 rebounds 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks. He led the Pac-12 with 69 steals, which tied for the most steals ever by a USC freshman. High School: Led Crespi High School in Encino, California to back-to-back state titles.

Personal: Melton’s sports hero is Russell Westbrook. His interests include video games, biking and playing the piano. His favorite musical artists are Chance the Rapper, Kendrick Lamar and Kirk Franklin.

Josh Okogie

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 213

Birthdate: September 1, 1998

High School: Shiloh HS (Snellville, GA)

College: Georgia Tech



Career Highlights: Okogie was named 2017-18 All-ACC Third Team by the coaches as a sophomore and Honorable Mention by the media. He played for Team USA’s U19 team at the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he averaged 4.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.4 minutes. Okogie surpassed 1,000 career points, one of six Georgia Tech players ever to do so by the end of their sophomore year.

Sophomore Season (2017-18): Okogie ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring averaging 18.2 ppg (41.6% FG, 38% 3-Pt, 82% FT), the highest for any Tech player since 1997-98. He finished third in the conference in steals (1.8 spg), and also averaged 6.7 rebounds per game in ACC play, third best for an ACC guard. Okogie grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds at Florida State, the most ever by a Yellow Jacket guard in an ACC game (1/24/18). He missed the first six regular-season games due to an NCAA violation, and another two due to injury.

Personal: Was a recipient of a 2018 ACC Top 6 for Service award for his dedication to community service and outreach programs. He also played for Team CP3, Chris Paul’s AAU team.

Billy Preston

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 240

Birthdate: October 26, 1997

High School: Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)

Team: Igokea (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Career Highlights: Named a 2017 McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American.

2017-18: Started the season at Kansas and played in three exhibition games. Preston recorded 12 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes vs. Missouri, as well as 10 points and four rebounds in eight minutes vs. Pittsburg State. During KU’s August Italy trip, the freshman averaged 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in three exhibition games. He left Kansas in January 2018 without appearing in a regular-season game. At the time, he was awaiting an NCAA ruling on his eligibility. Preston then signed with BC Igokea in Bosnia and Herzegovina and appeared in three Adriatic League games, averaging 7.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes.

High School: Averaged 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds for Oak Hill Academy in 2016-17. In 2015-16, Preston played for Advanced Prep International in Dallas, averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Landry Shamet

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4 / 180

Birthdate: March 13, 1997

High School: Park Hill HS (Kansas City, MO)

College: Wichita State

Career Highlights: Shamet was named a 2017-18 Honorable Mention AP All-American, First Team All-Conference in 2016-17 (MVC) and 2017-18 (AAC), as well as 2016-17 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. He was limited to three games as a true freshman in 2015-16 due to a foot injury and was granted a medical redshirt.

Sophomore Season (2017-18): Averaged a team-high 14.9 points (48% FG, 44.2% 3-PT, 81% FT). Led AAC in assists (5.2 apg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.5). Shamet set school record for three-pointers made per game (2.63), and ranked 13th nationally in three-point percentage.

Personal: Shamet hopes to one day become a college basketball coach. His mother, Melanie Shamet, played volleyball at Boise State. He signed with Wichita State over offers from Illinois, Colorado, Nebraska, Memphis and Kansas State.

Khyri Thomas

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-3/210

Birthdate: May 8, 1996

High School: Fork Union Military Academy (Fork Union, VA)

College: Creighton

Career Highlights: Thomas was two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the award in 2016-17 and winning it outright in 2017-18. Other two-time Defensive honorees include Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Patrick Ewing. Thomas was 2017-18 All-Big East Second Team selection.

Junior Season (2017-18): Averaged 15.1 points and 4.4 rebounds and ranked third in the Big East in steals with 1.7 per game. Scored in double figures while shooting 50 percent or better from the field in 13 of his last 15 games. Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team choice for the second consecutive year. Recorded career-high 26 points vs. Marquette, including team’s final 14 points (2/17/18). Logged 12 games with three or more steals.

Personal: Thomas' sports hero is Kawhi Leonard & his favorite NBA team is the San Antonio Spurs. His Nickname is Tazz, which fits his high-energy style of play.



JUNE 19

Dzanan Musa

Birthdate: May 8, 1999 (Bihać, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Team: Cedevita Zagreb (Croatia)

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8/195

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Selected as both the EuroCup Rising Star Trophy recipient and ABA League Top Prospect (2018).

• With Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2019 FIBA World Cup European Pre-Qualiers, averaged 22.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Shot 53.2 percent from the eld and 45.0 percent from three-point range.

• MVP of the 2014 U16 Euros after leading Bosnia and Herzegovina to the gold medal (23.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg).

• Ninth-youngest player to compete in a Euroleague game at 16 years, five months and seven days in his debut in 2015.

2017-18

• Played for Cedevita in several league competitions.

• In Adriatic League action, averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists

and 1.1 steals in 23.7 minutes over 25 games. Scored a season-high 35

points on 10-for-12 shooting vs. Mornar.

• In the Eurocup, the Euroleague’s secondary competition, averaged 10.5

points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.2 minutes. Was 13th in per-minute scoring

(23 points per 40 minutes).

• In Croatian league action, averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists

and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes. Shot 47.4 percent overall.

STRENGTHS

• Has good size and excellent scoring instincts.

• Exceptional ball-handler for his size. Able to play at different speeds. Has good vision.

• Very good shooter off the dribble.

• Has a knack for drawing fouls.

PERSONAL

• Favorite NBA team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thomas Welch

Birthdate: Feb. 3, 1996 (Torrance, Calif.)

College: UCLA

Position/Class: Center/Senior

Height/Weight: 7-0/255

High School: Loyola HS (Los Angeles)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• One of five finalists for the 2017-18 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation’s top center.

• Holds No. 3 spot on UCLA’s career rebounds list (1,035).

• Ranks third all time at UCLA in blocks (143) and fifth in blocks per

game (1.09).

• Registered 37 career double-doubles, tied for sixth in program history.

SENIOR (2017-18)

• Ranked second in the Pac-12 in rebounding (10.8 rpg) to go with 12.6 points per game.

• One of two players in the Pac-12 to average a double-double, along with Arizona’s Deandre Ayton.

• Named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and Pac-12 All-Tournament Team.

• Recorded 18 double-doubles, the most for a Bruin since Kevin Love had 23 in 2007-08.

• Grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 22 of 32 games.

STRENGTHS

• Excellent perimeter shooter for his size.

• Very accurate from the corners.

• Competes on the glass and has a great nose for the ball.

• Solid length and mobility for a 7-footer.

PERSONAL

• His great grandfather Bob Boken played baseball for MLB’s Washing- ton Senators in 1933 and for the Chicago White Sox in 1934.

• Younger brother, Henry Welsh, plays basketball at Harvard.

Brandon McCoy

Full Name: Brandon Lee McCoy

Birthdate: June 11, 1998 (Chicago)

College: UNLV

Position/Class: Center/Freshman

Height/Weight: 7-0/250

High School: Cathedral Catholic HS (San Diego)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Top-five finalist for the 2017-18 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

• 2017-18 John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list for National Player of the Year.

• 2017-18 Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

FRESHMAN (2017-18)

• Set the Mountain West freshman record for points per game (16.9) and rebounds per game (10.3).

• Finished second in the conference in rebounding and blocks (1.7 bpg) and third in field goal percentage (54.5).

• Scored a career-high 33 points (on 13-of-17 shooting) and grabbed 10 rebounds vs. Arizona (12/2/2017).

HIGH SCHOOL

• 2017 McDonald’s High School All-American.

• MVP of the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic.

• Played on the 2017 USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team.

• Scored 34 points in the 2017 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.

STRENGTHS

• Intriguing combination of size, strength and mobility.

• Establishes position in the post and hits the offensive

glass hard.

• Has a developing face-up game.

• Changes ends well for a big man.

PERSONAL

• Mother, Mildred Davis, is a 21-year Army veteran.

• Former AAU teammate of Arizona star Deandre Ayton.

• Enjoys playing piano and guitar.

Jaylen Barford

Full Name: Jaylen Maurice Barford

Birthdate: Jan. 23, 1996 (Jackson, Tenn.)

College: Arkansas

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-3/202

High School: South Side HS (Jackson, Tenn.)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Named 2017-18 All-SEC First Team by the coaches and Second Team by the media.

• Played his final two seasons at Arkansas after two years at Motlow State Community College.

• First Team NJCAA All-American and NJCAA national scoring leader (26.2 ppg) at Motlow State CC in 2015-16.

• MVP of the 2018 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Averaged 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

SENIOR (2017-18)

• Ranked third in the SEC and first on Arkansas in scoring (17.9 ppg).

• Shot 43.3 percent from three-point range, tops in the SEC.

• Scored at least 20 points in 13 games.

• Recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win over No. 14

Auburn (2/27/18).

STRENGTHS

• Has tremendous strength for a guard and uses it to his advantage on drives to the basket.

• Built like a linebacker.

• Plays the game in attack mode and finishes through contact.

• Has shown great improvement as a three-point shooter

and ball-hander.

Jacobi Boykins

Birthdate: Feb. 11, 1995 (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

College: Louisiana Tech

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-6/175

High School: Lakewood HS

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Named All-Conference USA Third Team in 2017-18 and 2016-17.

• Named Second Team All-Louisiana in 2017-18 and Third Team in 2016-17

• Earned Conference USA All-Defensive Team honors in 2016-17.

SENIOR (2017-18)

• Became 40th member of 1,000-point club, finishing with 1,393 career points which is tied for 23rd most in LA Tech history.

• Ranked first for the Bulldogs in scoring with an average of 14.7 points per game, recording 26 double-digit scoring games.

• Broke his own single season record for made three-pointers with 98, shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

• Also set career program record for made three-pointers, finishing with 269 threes which also ranks as the sixth most in C-USA history

• Made at least four threes in 11 games and at least six triples in five games.

• Shot 91.5 percent from the free throw line, best in C-USA and top five in the country. Percentage ranks as the second most in a single season in program history.

• Only missed seven free throws total (97-of-106) which included a streak of 33 straight makes from charity stripe.