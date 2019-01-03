Report: Grizzlies' Garrett Temple, Omri Casspi get physical in emotional team meeting

A Memphis Grizzlies team meeting Wednesday night after their loss to the Detroit Pistons turned highly emotional and involved a physical altercation between Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi in the locker room, according to Shams Charania of The Althletic.

The Memphis Grizzlies' emotional team meeting after loss to Detroit tonight turned physical in an altercation between veterans Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi in locker room, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 3, 2019

The Grizzlies held a 30-minute postgame meeting after losing their third game in a row, including giving up a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to the Pistons, who came away with a 101-94 victory.

Team leaders Marc Gasol and Mike Conley stayed in the locker room even longer.

Marc Gasol says he is going to be "a lot more vocal" with his teammates now.



“I think it’s needed, and guys expect that. I’ve worked on not being that critical with my teammates, because in the past it creates some problems. But now it’s going to change a little bit.” — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) January 3, 2019

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters that the meeting entailed "a conversation that needed to be had," and he said it would stay in the locker room.