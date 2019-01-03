Around The League
Report: Grizzlies' Garrett Temple, Omri Casspi get physical in emotional team meeting

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 3, 2019 12:46 AM ET

Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi both joined the Grizzlies in September.

A Memphis Grizzlies team meeting Wednesday night after their loss to the Detroit Pistons turned highly emotional and involved a physical altercation between Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi in the locker room, according to Shams Charania of The Althletic.

The Grizzlies held a 30-minute postgame meeting after losing their third game in a row, including giving up a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to the Pistons, who came away with a 101-94 victory.

Team leaders Marc Gasol and Mike Conley stayed in the locker room even longer.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters that the meeting entailed "a conversation that needed to be had," and he said it would stay in the locker room.

 

 

 

 

