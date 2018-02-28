Report: Corey Brewer gets contract buyout from Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Corey Brewer has been out of the playoff mix since 2016, but that could change soon.

Per Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the team and Brewer have agreed to a contract buyout. In order for Brewer to qualify for a playoff roster, he would have had to have been bought out of his deal by March 1.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Corey Brewer has agreed to a contract buyout to become a free agent, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Brewer and the Lakers finalized the buyout Wednesday, one day before the deadline for players to reach free agency and be eligible for the postseason. The Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as a team with serious interest in Brewer, but he will speak to all interested teams after being placed on waivers, league sources said. Cleveland, Portland and Milwaukee are among other teams interested in Brewer, league sources said. ... Brewer, 31, is in his 11th season and has brought reliable scoring and a defensive presence during his career. He has career averages of 8.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. Brewer was the No. 7 overall selection in the 2007 NBA draft.

Sam Amick of USA Today reports that several teams are interested in Brewer, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans could be in the fray, too.

Corey Brewer expected to take his time in deciding his next spot after his Lakers buyout, I’m told. Cavs, Wizards, Portland, Bucks have shown some interest already, but Corey wants a legit role. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 28, 2018

Brewer played under Thunder coach Billy Donovan when both were at the University of Florida and was a key part of Donovan's back-to-back NCAA title teams at UF in 2006 and '07.

After Corey Brewer’s buyout with the Lakers, a reunion with his college coach Billy Donovan in Oklahoma City is a serious possibility, league sources tell ESPN. He will talk to other teams too. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 28, 2018

OKC not expected to make any additions until after March 1, I’m told, but Corey Brewer definitely on their radar. T-Wolves, Jazz, Pelicans also expected to be in mix (already mentioned Cavs, Wiz, Portland, Bucks). Teams also monitoring Trevor Booker situation in Philly. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 28, 2018

This season, Brewer is averaging career lows in scoring (3.7 points per game), rebounding (1.7 rpg) and minutes (12.9 mpg) and has appeared in 54 games. His last playoff games came with the Rockets, when he averaged 4.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg and 1.4 apg in Houston's first-round series loss to the Golden State Warriors in 2016.