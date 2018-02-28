Lakers Waive Corey Brewer

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on Corey Brewer, it was announced today.

"It was a pleasure to have Corey on our team," said Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka. "Corey's professionalism and competitive mindset will leave a positive mark on the Lakers for a long time. We appreciate his time with the team and wish him the best of luck for the remainder of his career."

Brewer appeared in 54 games (two starts) for the Lakers this season, averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.9 minutes.

The Lakers roster stands at 15, including two two-way players.