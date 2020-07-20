Wizney World Blog: Rui's slam, Orlando mailbag

Another day is in the books! We’ve been here almost two weeks, and this week, we’re finally going to see live basketball against another team.

The Wizards had a late practice again tonight, which featured more 5-on-5. Practice started off wishing assistant Jarell Christian a happy birthday from rookies Rui Hachimura, Admiral Schofield, and Anzejs Pasecniks. In the intrasquad scrimmage, Admiral Schofield and Thomas Bryant led the blue team to victory, each knocking down multiple 3-pointers.

Rui Hachimura had the play of the night, driving through traffic and throwing down a thunderous slam.

Yes, Shabbaz, we got it. One other funny note on this video: associate head coach Tony Brown almost jumped in front of me as soon as Rui started running in the fast break, but he luckily went behind the camera.

Prior to practice, the day was very relaxed as we get ready to ramp up for Wednesday’s scraimmage against Denver. The team will be back on the practice court Monday at 2:00 P.M. Meanwhile, as I try to connect with all of the fans back in D.C. and around the world, I decided to answer some questions in a mailbag format tonight.

Stephen (via Twitter): Are there any benefits to the exclusivity of the bubble? Both with covering the Wizards and with access to other teams?

There are unquestionably benefits to it, considering there’s no competing media here. Still, we are sharing all of our footage with the NBA and media partners. I do think having just the teams here makes the players a lot more comfortable in what they’re willing to do and share. At the end of the day, it’s all about relationships with these guys and we’re lucky to have a great group of players. In terms of other teams, there are only five other teams in our hotel. We say hi and passing and it was nice to catch up with former players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jabari Parker.

Jeannie (via Twitter): Why did they choose to have the “bubble” in Orlando?

The “bubble” here in Orlando had to do with a variety of factors. First and foremost, Disney is a private campus that can more easily secure the perimeter. Also, they have all of the facilities and workers necessary to accommodate everything necessary to resume the season. Lastly, ESPN is one of the league’s top partners (along with Turner) and its World of Sports campus is a huge key to making all of this happen. The NBA already had a strong relationship with Disney (which owns ESPN).

Jules (via Twitter): What is your favorite part of the bubble?

My favorite part – and I think most people would say this – is the team camaraderie. We travel together all season and spend most of our days together to begin with, but this is a much different environment. We are truly a team and everybody is pitching in way out of his or her normal job descriptions to make this thing work. Also, having food made for you and a world class gym doesn’t hurt.

Jeremy (via Twitter): What does Jarrod Uthoff bring to the team?

Uthoff has played mainly in the G League recently, but he’s been impressive. Most pegged him as a top option to be a substitute player down here, and the Wizards jumped on the opportunity to sign him. He has good size as a traditional stretch-four and can really shoot the ball. He’s fairly athletic and will give Scott Brooks another option off the bench. Once he’s out of quarantine, I’m excited to see how he meshes with the group.

Liz (via email): Do the practice facilities feel different because of the conversion from conference space?

Honestly, you don’t really notice a difference when you’re actually on the court, especially when practicing on the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, or Indiana Pacers courts. You do need to be extra careful about where you land when falling since the carpeted area is pretty close to the baseline. They’ve done a tremendous job not only transforming the courts but also building weight rooms and training rooms at each practice space.

Tre.wrld_ (via Instagram): What’s the starting lineup for the scrimmage games?

Your guess is as good as mine. I don’t think Coach Brooks has arrived at one yet, as he mentioned tonight to the media that it was the first practice he really started thinking about it. I would assume Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant – both starters when healthy – will be in the starting group. Shabazz Napier was starting heading into the hiatus, but it does seem like like the wing spots are up for grabs. Colinlloyd_ (via Instagram): Do team personnel/social media have the same set ups as players?

If by that you mean the same food, services, and hotel rooms, yes. We will have access to the same amenities, which helps build that team culture down here.

ezzpidio (via Instagram): Who is the best fisherman on the team?

Jerome Robinson takes the title there. He’s caught the biggest fish so far, by a long shot. He goes outside and fishes almost every day.

Thanks for submitting your questions. I’ll do this again soon while we’re down here!