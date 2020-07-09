Wizney World Blog: Quarantine day!

Greetings all,

Wednesday was a full day of quarantine, which meant we could not leave our rooms for the full 24 hours. Everyone passed the time in a different way, whether it be video games, napping, work, or catching up with loved ones; Ish Smith did food reviews (coming tomorrow), took a nap and played Madden, while Troy Brown Jr. started getting his vlog ready.

Meals were delivered outside rooms at 9:00 A.M., 1:30 P.M., and 7:00 P.M. As I’m sure you all want to know, here were the menus for the day. Once quarantine is over, we will have a meal room with staggered occupancy (and much less food to consume).

Breakfast menu

• Assorted breakfast breads with pastries, butter, and jellies

• Seasonal fruit with fresh berries

• Southern style grits with a side of cheddar cheese, butter, and chives

• Cage-free vegetable egg white frittata with a side of tomato compote

• French toast sticks with maple syrup

• Shredded hash brown patties

• Chicken sausage

• Fresh baked bread and butter

Lunch menu

• Mixed green salad with assorted toppings

• Grilled and chilled vegetable salad

• Pita chips and hummus

• Oven roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomato on an avocado wrap

• Fettucine with chicken and vegetables

• Hamburger with baked sweet potato fries

• Seasonal fresh cut fruit

• Carrot cake



Today’s lunch at Wizney World pic.twitter.com/nRZVZGuFnQ — Zach Rosen (@ZacharySRosen) July 8, 2020

Dinner menu

• Fresh garden greens, arugula, watermelon, oickled red onions, goat cheese, and raspberry vinaigrette

• Kale Caesar salad

• Roasted summer vegetables

• Italian grilled chicken with natural jus

• Grilled salmon and rice

• Spaghetti and meatballs

• Fresh baked bread

• Seasonal fresh berries

• Chocolate cake

The Wizards held two Zoom sessions, a workout before lunch led by the team’s training staff and a yoga session before dinner led by D.C.’s own Lara Atella. The team was able to break a sweat, stretching out muscles and getting blood flowing.

Hour 14 of quarantine: Getting a team Zoom workout in to keep the blood flowing!#RepTheDistrict | #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/sfIRp9qT2A — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 8, 2020

In addition to daily coronavirus testing and symptom self-checks, we also need to take our own temperatures and oxygen saturation using devices provided by the NBA. Testing took place starting at 10:00 P.M. In the future, we will be tested every morning in addition to filling out the other necessary information.

If all goes well, the Wizards will be able to hold practice Thursday evening! Head coach Scott Brooks and select players will speak to the media.

Until next time!