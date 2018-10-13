Wizards wrap up preseason on high note

The Wizards concluded their preseason Friday night in a winning effort over the Guangzhou Long-Lions. The matchup vs the Long-Lions was part of the Wizards’ Global Series (pres. By Alibaba Group).

Although the Wizards wound up taking the victory, the Long-Lions kept things close early on.

Behind strong 3-point shooting, the Long-Lions maintained pace in the early stages of the contest, only trailing by one after the first quarter. The Wizards successfully created separation in the second frame, thanks to a prolonged 28-6 run. After entering the half with a 72-54 lead, the Wizards pulled away for good in the third quarter with a 53-point outburst. The lead continued to grow in the final frame, with the Wizards ultimately picking up a 140-111 win.

Both John Wall and Bradley Beal did not play, as head coach Scott Brooks elected to rest his starting backcourt.

The Long-Lions remained competitive throughout, with Marreese Speights leading the team with 41 points.

Well-rounded outing

It was a collective team win against the Long-Lions, as seven Wizards finishing with double-digit points. Devin Robinson led the team with 23 points, and also paced the team with 26-plus minutes. Troy Brown Jr., Thomas Bryant, Ian Mahinmi, Otto Porter Jr., Lavoy Allen and Chasson Randle helped round out the box score, combining for 75 points.

As a team, the Wizards shot 57.8% from the field, while out-rebounding the Long-Lions 57-40. Additionally, good awareness on defense helped net the Wizards 15 steals.

Robinson, Brown Jr. impress

Rookie Troy Brown Jr. saw extended minutes in the preseason finale, and he made the most of the opportunity. The 19-year finished the night +17, with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Brown displayed nice vision in transition, and finished through contact for some tough buckets.

Devin Robinson also enjoyed a strong night, as he shot an efficient 81.8% from the field. The 6’8” forward produced some impressive plays, most of which were highlight-reel worthy dunks.

Following the game, Robinson spoke about sharing the floor with Brown Jr.

“Troy has tremendous vision, so I know if I’m running in the right spot and he throws it at the rim we’re going to make something happen,” Robinson said. “He’s good with the ball coming off screens and he just has great vision, especially for his size and being so young. Playing with him makes my life a lot easier.”

Final thoughts

The Wizards finished the preseason 4-1 following Friday night’s win over the Long-Lions, and it was a good showing throughout. Furthermore, the game allowed the Wizards to see players like Brown Jr. and Robinson in an extended role, and the results were mainly positive.

“It’s a good way to close the preseason, with everybody playing well going into the next four, five days of practice,” Brooks said postgame.

The Wizards now have an opportunity to get healthy and build on a strong preseason before the regular season commences. The Wizards host the Miami Heat next Thursday at Capital One Arena. Tip-off on NBCSW is scheduled for 8:00pm.