Wizards Wellness Nutrition: How to improve sleep

Did you know that sleep is one of the most important aspects of performing well? Here are some tips and foods that will help you improve and enhance your sleep like a pro.

1. Eat regularly throughout the day. Eating regularly keeps your blood sugar and insulin steady and prevents you from overeating at night.

2. Beets and beet juice allow your body to use oxygen more efficiently during the day and helps with improved sleep at night. Have a 3-4 oz “shot” of beet juice before your workout for optimum effect.

3. Tart cherry juice increases melatonin, a hormone that essential for sleep. Professional athletes love tart cherry juice because it is also loaded with anti-inflammatory nutrients. Add 1 tbsp of tart cherry extract to your smoothie or just stir into a glass of water. Tart cherry is most effective if you use it consistently.

4. Eat dinner early. A large meal late at night causes sleep disruptions.

5. Avoid alcohol. Yes, a glass of wine or a beer might make you sleepy, but it prevents your body from getting into deep sleep.

Recipe: Tart cherry breakfast bowl

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen tart cherries

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

2 tbsp almond butter or cashew butter

1 tbsp raw honey

1 scoop unflavored whey or vegan protein powder

1 tbsp coconut flakes

¼ granola

Procedure

Blend the cherries, almond milk, almond butter, honey and protein powder on high until smooth. Spoon into a bowl and sprinkle with coconut flakes and granola.