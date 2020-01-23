Wizards Weekends themes and promotional activities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today dynamic themes and promotional activities that will take place during all weekend games from February through April.

The "Wizards Weekends" promotional schedule starts with the Feb. 1 “Saturday Night In The District” game vs. Brooklyn, which includes a Wizards hat for the first 10,000 fans, and ends with Marvel Night on Apr. 3, where the first 10,000 fans will receive a Bradley Beal bobblehead inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther when the Wizards host Philadelphia.

“We think our fans are going to enjoy the many unique player-focused giveaways as we start our ‘Wizards Weekends’ promotional schedule,” said Hunter Lochmann, CMO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “The atmosphere and energy at Capital One Arena has been great so far and with the promotional nights, giveaways, arena improvements and ticket offers we have available, we’re excited for more of our fans throughout the DMV to come out and support the team over the second half of the season.”

There are 13 giveaway dates in all in the promotional schedule, including Cherry Blossom Night on Mar. 25 vs. Phoenix, where 10,000 fans will receive a Rui Hachimura cherry blossom-themed bobblehead and Fan Appreciation Night on Apr. 15 vs. Indiana, where all fans will receive a Thomas Bryant bobblehead, courtesy of Capital One.

Follow the Wizards on all social media accounts for special contests and giveaways leading up to each game.

For a complete listing of promotional nights, giveaways and ticket offers, please visit www.washingtonwizards.com/weekends.