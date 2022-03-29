Washington Wizards unveil 2022-23 NBA City Edition Uniform

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In partnership with Nike and the NBA, the Washington Wizards unveiled their City Edition uniform for the 2022-23 season. The Wizards’ new jersey will pay tribute to the city’s iconic cherry blossoms. The team will join the Washington Nationals in celebrating the District of Cherry Blossoms, becoming the first uniform campaign joining MLB and NBA teams from the same market.

“We are excited to announce our Cherry Blossom jersey today and look forward to seeing them on the court next season,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann. “Our great partnership with Nike and the Nationals and the timing of D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Festival have allowed us to be the first NBA team to announce our 2022-23 City Edition uniform. We know Wizards fans have been asking for a Cherry Blossom jersey for some time, so we are glad it’s come to fruition.”

The 2022-23 Wizards NBA City Edition uniform will emphasize one of the primary colors of cherry blossoms, with pink as the base color of the jersey as well as silhouettes of cherry blossoms on the side of the jersey. The uniform will also include white accents throughout and features a deep blue ombre on the shorts, the gradient from pink to blue symbolizing the blossoms on the water of the tidal basin, home of the most iconic cherry blossom trees.

The brand-new cherry blossom logo dots the “i” in the Washington wordmark across the jersey’s chest, putting a fresh, floral spin on a staple of the team’s modern look. The uniform also features three distinct cherry blossoms which sit just above the official NBA tag, mirroring three-star design of the Washington, D.C. flag. The classic Wizards ball logo, which is displayed prominently on each side of the new-look shorts, connects the cherry blossom pink to the deep blue on the shorts.

The Wizards will wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform throughout the 2022-23 NBA season and be available for purchase beginning in November 2022 at shop.monumentalnetwork.com and at the Capital One Arena Team Store. The team will also unveil a City Edition thematic court which will be used concurrently with the City Edition uniform. To receive information on when the City Edition jersey will be available for sale and where as well as special retail collaborations, sign up HERE.

The multi-team cherry-blossom inspired uniform celebration tips-off tonight when the Wizards celebrate Cherry Blossom Night at Capital One Arena at 7:00 p.m. Tonight’s game will feature joint initiatives from the partnership, including a pink arrival carpet with appearances by special guests.

The two teams will continue to collaborate on other projects throughout the year, as the Nationals will debut their City Connect uniforms during the team’s home-opening weekend on Saturday, April 9 (7:05 p.m. vs. NYM) and Sunday, April 10 (1:35 p.m. vs. NYM) and wear them during select games throughout the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons. Both teams will also participate in the annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Saturday, April. 9.

Kyle Kuzma was photographed by Shawn Hubbard in Washington, D.C. at the Japanese Embassy and around the tidal basin.