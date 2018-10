Washington, D.C. – Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has traded guard Jodie Meeks along with cash considerations and a protected second round pick to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a protected second round pick.

Meeks was originally signed as a free agent by the Wizards on July 11, 2017. He averaged 6.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 77 games for the team last season.