Preview: Wizards continue road trip Tuesday in Minnesota

WHERE: Target Center

WHEN: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their road trip on Tuesday night, taking on the Timberwolves at 8 p.m. at the Target Center. Washington is looking to bounce back from a Sunday loss in Boston while Minnesota is coming off a pair of wins in which they scored 130-plus points. Tuesday’s game is the first outing of a back-to-back for the Wizards with game number two set for Wednesday night in Atlanta.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS TIMBERWOLVES G Tomas Satoransky D’Angelo Russell G Corey Kispert Malik Beasley F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Anthony Edwards F Rui Hachimura Jarred Vanderbilt C Kristaps Porzingis Karl-Anthony Towns

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS TIMBERWOLVES PPG Kuzma (17.1) Towns (24.6) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Towns (9.8) APG Kuzma (3.5) Russell (7.0)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)

Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)



TIMBERWOLVES:

Malik Beasley (left ankle sprain – probable)

Jaden McDaniels (left ankle sprain – doubtful)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

102-144 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)

135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)



TIMBERWOLVES:

139-132 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)

136-130 (W) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

102-125 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)

112-134 (L) at BOS(BOX SCORE)

116-95 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

