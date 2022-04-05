Preview: Wizards continue road trip Tuesday in Minnesota

Posted: Apr 05, 2022

WHERE: Target Center
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their road trip on Tuesday night, taking on the Timberwolves at 8 p.m. at the Target Center. Washington is looking to bounce back from a Sunday loss in Boston while Minnesota is coming off a pair of wins in which they scored 130-plus points. Tuesday’s game is the first outing of a back-to-back for the Wizards with game number two set for Wednesday night in Atlanta.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS TIMBERWOLVES
G Tomas Satoransky D’Angelo Russell
G Corey Kispert Malik Beasley
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Anthony Edwards
F Rui Hachimura Jarred Vanderbilt
C Kristaps Porzingis Karl-Anthony Towns
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS TIMBERWOLVES
PPG Kuzma (17.1) Towns (24.6)
RPG Kuzma (8.5) Towns (9.8)
APG Kuzma (3.5) Russell (7.0)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)

TIMBERWOLVES:
Malik Beasley (left ankle sprain – probable)
Jaden McDaniels (left ankle sprain – doubtful)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
102-144 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

TIMBERWOLVES:
139-132 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
136-130 (W) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
102-125 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)
112-134 (L) at BOS(BOX SCORE)
116-95 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter