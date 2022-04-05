Preview: Wizards continue road trip Tuesday in Minnesota
WHERE: Target Center
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
The Wizards continue their road trip on Tuesday night, taking on the Timberwolves at 8 p.m. at the Target Center. Washington is looking to bounce back from a Sunday loss in Boston while Minnesota is coming off a pair of wins in which they scored 130-plus points. Tuesday’s game is the first outing of a back-to-back for the Wizards with game number two set for Wednesday night in Atlanta.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|TIMBERWOLVES
|G
|Tomas Satoransky
|D’Angelo Russell
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Malik Beasley
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Anthony Edwards
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|TIMBERWOLVES
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Towns (24.6)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Towns (9.8)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Russell (7.0)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
TIMBERWOLVES:
Malik Beasley (left ankle sprain – probable)
Jaden McDaniels (left ankle sprain – doubtful)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
102-144 (L) at BOS (BOX SCORE)
135-103 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)
123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
TIMBERWOLVES:
139-132 (W) at HOU (BOX SCORE)
136-130 (W) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
102-125 (L) at TOR (BOX SCORE)
112-134 (L) at BOS(BOX SCORE)
116-95 (W) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.
NEXT UP: