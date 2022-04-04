Wizards statement on the passing of Gene Shue

We are saddened by the passing of former Bullets head coach, Gene Shue, a Baltimore native and the winningest coach in franchise history.

After a playing career that included five NBA All-Star appearances and one season with the Bullets, Shue embarked on a coaching career highlighted by 13 total seasons in Baltimore and Washington. In that time, Shue led the Bullets to three 50-win seasons, an NBA Finals appearance in 1971 and amassed 522 wins, a franchise record.