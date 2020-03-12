Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  APRIL 3: A general view of the game ball during the game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards on April 3, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Statement from Washington Wizards

Posted: Mar 12, 2020

Under the direction of team and MedStar medical staff, the Washington Wizards have advised players, coaches and basketball operations personnel to self-quarantine for the next three to four days. The decision was made with an abundance of caution due to the team’s recent game schedule, which saw them play at Utah on Feb. 29 and against New York (who played Utah on Mar. 4) on Mar. 10.

Players, coaches and basketball operations staff who exhibit or develop flu-like symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

The Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment will continue to monitor the situation with an emphasis on ensuring the health and safety of our fans, employees and players.

