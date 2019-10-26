Wizards conclude trip in San Antonio

Coming off their first win of the season on Friday, the Wizards will conclude their three-game road trip against the Spurs on Saturday. Washington has not won in San Antonio since 1999, looking to erase 20 years of history. The Wizards will be on the second night of a back-to-back, their first of 13 back-to-backs.

Game Info

AT&T Center | 7:30 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Spurs: G – Dejounte Murray, G – Bryn Forbes, G/F – DeMar DeRozan, F – LaMarcus Aldridge, C – Trey Lyles

Injury Report

Wizards: Isaiah Thomas (left thumb rehab – questionable), Jordan McRae (broken right ring finger – out), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out), Troy Brown Jr. (left calf strain – out), Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – out), C.J. Miles (left foot rehab – out)

Spurs: N/A

Storylines

Building off Friday’s win

The Wizards earned their first win of the season against the Thunder, feasting defensively on the Thunder. Washington held Oklahoma City to only 85 points and 39.8% from the field, turning the Thunder over 19 times. Bradley Beal struggled shooting the ball (7-22 FG, 17 points), but the Wizards received big contributions from Thomas Bryant (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Rui Hachimura (19 points). Davis Bertans and Moe Wagner also contributed double-digit points off the bench, as it was a full team effort on Friday. The Wizards will need to bring that defensive identity and scoring to get the win on Saturday.

IT's Wizards debut?

After the game on Friday, Scott Brooks hinted toward a key piece returning on Saturday. Isaiah Thomas, who has not played in the preseason or regular season due to a left thumb injury, could return on Saturday. Considering all of their other injuries in the backcourt, Thomas will give the Wizards’ a much-needed boost off the bench. Thomas has not played much over the past two seasons mainly due to a hip injury, but has said that this is the healthiest he’s been since his All-Star season in Boston in 2016-17.

Scouting the Spurs

The Spurs won their season opener against the Knicks on Wednesday, getting eight or more points from eight different players. Gregg Popovich’s 2019-20 team is deep once again, with All-Stars in LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, three talented point guards (Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Patty Mills), and several role players who make them tough to beat. The Wizards will have their hands full defensively against the Spurs, and will need to force turnovers like the Knicks did on Wednesday. New York turned San Antonio over 21 times for 32 points, and led heading into the fourth quarter.

Davis Bertans will make his return to San Antonio on Saturday, where he played three seasons with the Spurs. Few players in the league know the Spurs better than Bertans, as San Antonio is returning almost its entire roster. Bertans will be able to give the Wizards some insight into the Spurs’ tendencies and schemes.