Recap: Wizards defeated by Sixers 132-103 in Game 3

FINAL: Wizards 103 | Sixers 132

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (26), Bradley Beal (25), Daniel Gafford (16)

Sixers: Joel Embiid (36), Tobias Harris (20), Danny Green (15), Seth Curry (15)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Sixers 132-103 on Saturday night in Game 3 of the teams’ first round series. Washington now trails 0-3 and will look to avoid a sweep in Game 4 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Russell Westbrook led the way for Washington with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Joel Embiid scored a game-high 36 points.

Shortly after the Wizards opened the game making their first three field goals, the Sixers answered with an 8-0 run, prompting a Washington timeout. Davis Bertans, making his first start of the postseason, knocked down a three coming out of the break, but the Wizards couldn’t slow down the Sixers’ momentum. Philadelphia took a 10-point lead on a Tobias Harris 3-pointer and led by as many as 16 in the opening frame. Washington closed the first quarter on a 14-6 run, highlighted by a fast break layup from Davis Bertans off a Daniel Gafford block, to cut the lead to eight points entering the second quarter. Seven consecutive points from Westbrook to start the second quarter cut the lead to 40-36. Westbrook played the entire second quarter, totaling 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Washington, however, couldn’t pull any closer. Philadelphia shot 14-22 (.636) from the field and 5-8 (.625) from three in the second quarter and led 72-58 at halftime.

Westbrook opened the second half with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions before a pair of threes by the Sixers put a halt to the Wizards’ run. Beal and Westbrook combined for 17 points in the third, but Harris and Joel Embiid were too much for the Washington defense to handle. The Sixers’ frontcourt duo combined for 22 points on 9-9 (1.000) shooting in the third, sparking a 22-9 run that put Philadelphia up 27. The Wizards turned to their reserves for most of the fourth quarter and were unable to put a dent in Philadelphia’s advantage. Washington shot just 6-23 (.26.1) from the field and 0-11 (.000) from three in the final frame.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook overcomes ankle injury for 11th career playoff triple-double

After sustaining a right ankle sprain in Game 2 in Philadelphia, Westbrook’s availability for Game 3 was not determined until just before tip. Despite going back and forth from the court to the locker room for treatment throughout the game, the former MVP still managed to put on a standout performance on efficient shooting. He finished with a team-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, his 11th career playoff triple-double, tied with Jason Kidd for third in NBA history behind only Magic Johnson (30) and Lebron James (28). Westbrook has scored 20-plus points in 10 of his 11 career playoff triple-doubles. Only James (26) and Johnson (12) have more 20-10-10 playoff games in NBA history. Westbrook shot 9-18 (.500) from the field and 3-6 (.500) from 3-point range.

Beal inches closer to 1,000 career playoff points

Beal continued what has been a strong series. He finished the night with 25 points on 10-26 (.384) shooting and just 1-8 (.125) from three to go along with six rebounds and three assists. He did most of his damage in the first half, scoring 14 points on 6-12 (.500) shooting. Beal finished two points shy of his 1,000th career playoff point, a milestone he’ll reach early on in Game 4. With 998 career playoff points, Beal now trails only Elvin Hayes (1,997), Wes Unseld (1,260) and Phil Chenier (1,088) on the team’s all-time playoff scoring list.

Embiid continues dominant series performance

The Wizards have had trouble slowing down Joel Embiid all series long and Saturday night was no different. After averaging 26.0 points per game on 60.7% shooting and finishing a combined plus-39 in 56 minutes in Games 1 and 2, Embiid put up his most impressive stat line of the series. The Sixers’ center totaled 36 points on 14-18 (.777) from the field, 3-4 (.750) from 3-point range and 5-7 (.714) from the free throw line to go along with eight rebounds, three steals and a block. Embiid finished plus-29 in 28 minutes of action.

NEXT UP: Sixers at Wizards / Monday, May 31 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT