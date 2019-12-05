Wizards host streaking Sixers Thursday night

The Wizards (6-13) look to snap a three-game losing streak Thursday night at Capital One Arena, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers (15-6) at 7:00 P.M. The Sixers have won eight of their last nine games and are coming off a win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Isaiah Thomas, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Davis Bertans, C – Rui Hachimura

Sixers: G – Ben Simmons, G – Furkan Korkmaz, F – Tobias Harris, F – Al Horford, C – Joel Embiid

Injury Report

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (right foot stress reaction – out), Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – questionable), C.J. Miles (left wrist ligament injury – out), Mortiz Wagner (left ankle sprain – questionable), John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out)

Sixers: Shake Milton (right hip discomfort – probable), Josh Richardson (right hamstring tightness – out)

Storylines

Injured Wizards face tough stretch of schedule

An injured Wizards team, playing without John Wall, C.J. Miles and big men Thomas Bryant, Mortiz Wagner and Ian Mahinmi, had to resort to a variety of small, offense-first lineups Tuesday night against the Magic. Five Washington players set or tied season highs in minutes played, including Bradley Beal, who played a game-high 42 minutes. Up next for the shorthanded Wizards? A stretch of three games in four nights, including a home-away back-to-back Thursday and Friday night. The Wizards were already in the middle of one of their most difficult stretches of the season, dating back to last week’s West Coast road trip. It doesn’t get any easier as this weekend’s trio of opponents – the Sixers, Heat and Clippers – have a combined 46-17 record.

Bryant is expected to miss at least three weeks. Wagner’s injury is not considered serious. Mahinmi’s and Miles’s timetables for return are unknown. Wagner getting healthy will steady the rotation a bit, as well as provide the second-year pro a chance to prove his worth even further. However, Washington will be forced to get creative in managing its lineups and minutes over the next few weeks. Luckily for the Wizards, a stretch of just two games in seven days awaits them on the other side of this weekend’s three games.

Home court advantage

The Wizards have won their last nine home games against the Sixers, including two at Capital One Arena last season. Home team dominance, in fact, has been a theme in the series for years now. Dating back to 2015, the home team has won 10 consecutive games and 15 of the last 18. The run of home success has transcended ups and downs for both franchises, each going through both rebuilds and playoff runs. Still, the home team has found a way to win.

This season, the Wizards have seen a bit of an offensive bump when playing at Capital One Arena. Washington’s offensive rating is over five points higher in its eight home games (115.5) than it is in their 11 road games (110.0). The Wizards are also five percentage points better in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage when playing at home.

Wizards to debut “Stars & Stripes” City Edition uniforms

Thursday night’s game against the Sixers will mark the debut of the Wizards’ “Stars & Stripes” City Edition uniforms, which pay homage to the nation’s capital, the D.C. flag and serve as a new twist on a look that debuted during the 2016-17 season. Fans will have plenty of opportunity to see the new look in action. The Wizards will rock the “Stars & Stripes” threads seven times in the month of December, including three home games – Dec. 5 vs. the Sixers, Dec. 8 vs. the Clippers and Dec. 18 vs. the Bulls. A variety of “Stars & Stripes” apparel and jerseys are available to fans at the Team Shop at Capital One Arena as well as online.