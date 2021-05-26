Wizards single-game tickets on sale for Round One

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Single-game tickets for the Wizards’ home matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers for Round One of their playoff series presented by Capital One will go on sale today at 10:00 a.m for the general public and can be accessed by visiting Ticketmaster. Game 3 is set for Saturday, May 29, at 7:00 pm (ESPN/NBCSW) and Game 4 on Monday, May 31, at 7:00 pm (TNT/NBCSW). Game 6, if necessary, will be played on Friday, June 4 (tipoff time and broadcast information TBD). .

As a result of the District of Columbia approving Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s request to increase capacity to 50%, the team will be able to welcome nearly 10,000 Wizards fans into Capital One Arena for the first round of the playoffs. Additional seat locations have been released for Games 3 and all fans will have the opportunity to purchase a maximum of 8 tickets per game when seats go on sale at 10 a.m. All fans attending Game 3 will receive a rally towel branded with the team’s tagline “DC Above All” while fans in attendance for Game 4 will receive a t-shirt. .

While social distancing guidelines will no longer be in place for most seat locations at Capital One Arena, all fans must continue to wear a mask at all times while in the arena except for when actively eating or drinking in their designated seat locations. All other arena protocols will remain in place, including the “no bags” policy, designated points of entry included on each ticket and enhanced cleaning measures throughout the arena. .

Fans attending the games will experience live renditions of the National Anthem. Virginia native Brandon Showell, who was a contestant on The Voice, will perform ahead of Game 3 and D.C.-based jazz vocalist and Army veteran Aaron Myers will sing the anthem ahead of Game 4. .

The halftime entertainment for Game 3 will also be live in-arena and will feature 15-year-old twin DJs Amira & Kayla, who have been guests on The Tonight Show and The Steve Harvey Show. Future Band DC, who have perfected the art of melding the essence of Hip-Hop, Soul, and Go-go, will have a special halftime music video during Game 4. .

On May 27, NBCSW Wizards broadcasters Jason Smith & Chris Miller will host a virtual Q&A for select winners of the Wizards Playoff Chalk Talk Sweepstakes presented by Capital One. Smith and Miller will talk through the round one matchup so far, answer fan-submitted questions and more. .

The Team Store, located near sections 120 & 121, will be open for fans attending the games as well as retail stands located at sections 100, 107, 115, Club level and 404. Wizards fans can save 40% on Wizards City Edition merchandise, excluding jerseys, through May 31st. In addition, new playoff merchandise will be available including the ‘DC Above All’ t-shirt (image attached). .

The Team Store at COA remains open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fans can also visit shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com to order Wizards gear online. All Capital One Cardholders will receive 20% off their purchase when they present and use a Capital One credit or debit card at checkout at the Capital One Arena Team Store. Visit capitalonearena.com/cardholderbenefits for additional details. The discount is only applicable at the time of sale and cannot be combined with other offers.

Wizards Playoff Central, presented by Capital One, is home to all team coverage of the NBA Play-In Tournament and the NBA Playoffs and is a one-stop source for game previews, game recaps, feature stories, videos, interviews, podcasts and more. .

The William Hill Sportsbook at Capital One Arena is now open and the official sports betting partner of the Washington Wizards. Experience a first of its kind destination a two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue that features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, the Sportsbook will allow visitors to enjoy a premium game-day experience whether attending a Wizards game or watching out-of-town games thanks to an inspired sports-bar menu and restaurant concept crafted by Michelin-Star Chef and Maryland native Nicholas Stefanelli. .

For more information on safety protocols at Capital One Arena, fans can visit www.monumentalsports.com/health-safety.