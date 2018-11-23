Wizards sign Okaro White

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Okaro White.

White (6-8, 205) has averaged 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 41 career games over the last two seasons (2016-18) with the Miami Heat. Undrafted out of Florida State (2013-17), he averaged 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Seminoles.

The Brooklyn, NY, native appeared in 23 games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami Heat Affiliate) of the NBA G League during the 2016-17 season and averaged 18.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Wizards’ roster now stands at 14, not including two-way players Devin Robinson and Jordan McRae.