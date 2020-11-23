Wizards sign Neto, retain Mathews

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed free agent guard Raul Neto (Hah-OOL Nett-oh) and have retained guard Garrison Mathews as a two-way player.

Neto (6-0, 180 lbs.) has compiled career averages of 4.9 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds on .446 shooting from the field in 253 games (75 starts) in his five-year career with Utah and Philadelphia.

“Raul’s experience both in the NBA and overseas will be valuable to our backcourt roster,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He approaches the backup point guard position with a combination of toughness and skill that will fit in with our style of play.”

During the 2019-20 season, Neto averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 assists per game in 54 games (three starts) with Philadelphia. Before signing with the 76ers, Neto spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz (2015-19). The 28-year old averaged 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14.2 minutes per game with Utah. As a rookie in 2015, he appeared in 81 games (53 starts) and averaged a career-high 5.9 points and 2.1 assists per game.

Neto was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round (47th overall pick) of the 2013 NBA Draft, and his rights were traded by the Hawks to the Jazz in a draft-night trade in exchange for a 2015 second round pick (from Brooklyn) on June 27, 2013. Prior to coming to the NBA, he played professionally in Brazil and Spain from 2008-15. During the 2014-15 season, he appeared in 34 games (23 starts) for Universidad Catolica De Murcia (UCAM) of the Liga ACP in Spain, averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 22.4 minutes per game.

A native of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Neto competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games as a member of the Brazilian National Team.

Mathews returns to the Wizards after spending last season as a two-way player (he was originally signed on June 21, 2019). He averaged 5.4 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting .413 from three-point range in 18 games with the Wizards. Mathews’ best outing came in a 123-105 win over the Miami Heat on December 30 when he scored a career-high 28 points on 4-7 shooting from deep to go along with four rebounds. The Lipscomb product also played in 17 games with the Capital City Go-Go, averaging 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

“Garrison showed in flashes last season that he can contribute with his shooting range and hustle,” said Sheppard. “Maintaining his development within our system as a two-way player is the best way for him to continue his improvement and we look forward to having him back.”