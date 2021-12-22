Wizards sign Jordan Schakel to 10-Day contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed guard Jordan Schakel to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.

Schakel, who has played in 14 games with the Capital City Go-Go (the Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate), originally spent 2021 training camp and preseason with the Wizards, where he appeared in two games. The 6-6, 200-pound guard has averaged 13.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game with Capital City this season, shooting .396 from three-point range. The former San Diego State Aztec currently leads the NBA G League in made threes this season with 44 through 14 games, having knocked down 34 on a .479 three-point percentage over his last eight games.

Originally from Torrance, California, Schakel graduated from San Diego State with the third-most made threes in school history. He also ranked third nationally in three-point percentage during the 2020-21 season, shooting .461 from deep.