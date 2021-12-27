Wizards sign Jordan Goodwin to 10-day contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed guard Jordan Goodwin to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.

Goodwin, a 6-3, 200-pound guard from Saint Louis, has played in 14 games (11 starts) with the Capital City Go-Go this season, averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Goodwin has led the Go-Go in scoring four times this season, including a 30-point performance against the Westchester Knicks on November 5 and is coming off a triple-double performance at the NBA G League Showcase in Las Vegas, where he tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over the Iowa Wolves.

A native of Centreville, Ill., Goodwin left Saint Louis as the school’s all-time leader in steals, while also finishing in the top five in rebounds and assists. Prior to college, Goodwin played for Wizards’ guard Bradley Beal on his Saint Louis-based AAU team, Bradley Beal Elite, from his eighth grade through his senior year of high school.