Wizards sign John Jenkins to 10-day contract

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that the team has signed guard John Jenkins to a 10-day contract.

Jenkins (6-4, 215) has averaged 5.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in 145 career games (eight starts) with Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix. He was originally selected with the 23rd overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2012 NBA Draft. The five-year pro out of Vanderbilt has appeared in 19 games this season for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, compiling averages of 24.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

The Hendersonville, TN, native played three years at Vanderbilt, where he averaged 16.9 points per game. Jenkins led the SEC in scoring during his sophomore (19.5 ppg) and junior (19.9 ppg) seasons. He was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press following his junior year.

The Wizards’ roster now stands at 14, not including two-way players Devin Robinson and Jordan McRae.