Wizards sign Jones and Pasecniks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that the team has signed forward Jalen Jones and center Anzejs Pasecniks.

Jones, 26, has played in 32 games across two NBA seasons with New Orleans, Dallas and Cleveland, posting averages of 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds on .370 shooting from behind the arc.

The No. 25 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by Orlando and a member of the Washington Summer League roster, Pasecniks played in four games for the Wizards in Las Vegas, averaging 4.0 points and 5.3 rebounds.