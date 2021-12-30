Wizards sign Jaime Echenique to 10-day contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed center Jaime Echenique to a 10-day contract via the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.

Echenique, a 6-11, 258-pound center, originally spent 2021 Summer League, training camp and preseason with the Wizards, appearing in two preseason games. The Colombian has played in 14 games (13 starts) with the Capital City Go-Go this season, averaging 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while shooting .554 from the floor. Echenique has tallied six double-doubles and currently ranks third in the NBA G League with 25 blocks on the season.

Originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, Echenique began his collegiate career at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas before transferring to and graduating from Wichita State. Echenique also played in Spain with Acunsa GBG during the 2020-21 season, averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18 games.