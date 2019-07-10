Wizards sign Isaiah Thomas

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This is an ideal fit for both us and Isaiah” said Wizards Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard. “He is eager to show he has regained the form that made him one of the most effective and unique players in the league and we can provide the opportunity to allow him to do so within the framework of our team concept. We value his leadership and experience.”

Thomas (5-9, 185lbs.) holds career averages of 18.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game in 485 career games (342 starts) over 10 NBA seasons with Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland, L.A. Lakers and Denver.

In 2015-16, Thomas became an All-Star for the first time when he averaged 22.2 points and 6.2 assists per game for the Celtics. He improved on those numbers in 2016-17 when he averaged a career-best 28.9 points per game (third in the NBA) on .463 shooting from the field and .909 from the free-throw line (second in the NBA) to earn All-NBA Second Team honors as well as his second All-Star nod. Thomas averaged 23.3 points, 6.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds during the playoffs that season, leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Thomas split time between Cleveland and Los Angeles during the 2017-18 season, seeing limited action due to a right hip injury but still averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 assists in 32 games. He was signed as a free agent by Denver prior to the 2018-19 season and appeared in 12 games.

A native of Tacoma, Washington, Thomas was selected with the 60th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 11.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.