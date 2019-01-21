Wizards sign Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that the team has signed guard Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract.

Payton II (6-3, 190) has spent this season with the G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.4 steals in 13 games. He has appeared in 29 games (six starts) and has averaged 3.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his two-year NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Oregon State standout averaged 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists over this two-year collegiate career. While at OSU, he was twice named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was a First Team all-conference guard, helping the Beavers reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1990, when his father (Hall of Famer Gary Payton) played for the school.

The Wizards’ roster now stands at 14, not including two-way players Devin Robinson and Jordan McRae.