Wizards sign Chasson Randle, assign Okaro White to Go-Go

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that the team has signed guard Chasson Randle from the Capital City Go-Go, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Randle has appeared in seven games this season with the Go-Go, averaging 23.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Randle has scored at least 20 points in six of his seven games played with the team this season and is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from three. The Stanford-product earned an NBA call-up earlier this season, but did not appear in any games for the Wizards.

In another move, the Wizards assigned forward Okaro White to the Go-Go. White was assigned to Capital City on the most recent three-game road trip, where he averaged 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field. White had a season highs of 31 points and 12 rebounds while going 12-of-17 from the floor at Northern Arizona on December 11.

In a corresponding move, Devin Sweetney was reacquired by the Go-Go and will travel with the team to the NBA G League Winter Showcase this week in Las Vegas – where the Go-Go will play Austin on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV and Agua Caliente on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Wizards’ two-way player Jordan McRae will remain with Washington during the team’s back-to-back in Atlanta and Houston.