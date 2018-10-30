Wizards sign Chasson Randle

Washington, D.C. – Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has signed guard Chasson Randle from the Capital City Go-Go.

Randle (6-3, 185) spent 2018 training camp with the Wizards and appeared in three preseason games, where he averaged 5.3 points and 2.6 assists per game.

The 25-year-old guard spent the 2016-17 season split between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, appearing in 26 total games and averaging 5.3 points per game. The Stanford graduate also appeared in 21 NBA G League games in 2016-17, averaging 20.5 points per game in those contests. Randle spent the 2017-18 season with Real Madrid in Spain, averaging 3.6 points per game in 46 games.

Washington’s roster now stands at 14, not including two-way players Devin Robinson and Jordan McRae.

On Wednesday, Randle was assigned to the Go-Go.