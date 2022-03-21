Preview: Wizards face Rockets Monday in Houston
WHERE: Toyota Center
WHEN: 8 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
Coming off a comeback win over the Lakers on Saturday night, the Wizards are on the road Monday, taking on the Rockets at 8 p.m. in Houston. Washington looks to split the season series after Houston took the first matchup on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on January 5 at Capital One Arena. The Rockets are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Grizzlies 122-98 on Sunday in Houston.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|ROCKETS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Jalen Green
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Garrison Mathews
|F
|Rui Hachimura
|Jae’Sean Tate
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Christian Wood
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|ROCKETS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Wood (17.9)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Wood (10.1)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.5)
|Porter Jr. (5.9)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)
ROCKETS:
Usman Garuba (left ankle sprain – out)
Eric Gordon (illness – questionable)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)
97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)
112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)
118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)
ROCKETS:
98-22 (L) vs. MEM (BOX SCORE)
118-121 (L) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)
112-129 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
105-130 (L) at NO (BOX SCORE)
100-113 (L) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)
