Preview: Wizards face Rockets Monday in Houston

WHERE: Toyota Center

WHEN: 8 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Coming off a comeback win over the Lakers on Saturday night, the Wizards are on the road Monday, taking on the Rockets at 8 p.m. in Houston. Washington looks to split the season series after Houston took the first matchup on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on January 5 at Capital One Arena. The Rockets are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Grizzlies 122-98 on Sunday in Houston.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS ROCKETS G Raul Neto Jalen Green G Corey Kispert Kevin Porter Jr. F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Garrison Mathews F Rui Hachimura Jae’Sean Tate C Kristaps Porzingis Christian Wood

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS ROCKETS PPG Kuzma (17.1) Wood (17.9) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Wood (10.1) APG Kuzma (3.5) Porter Jr. (5.9)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)

Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)



ROCKETS:

Usman Garuba (left ankle sprain – out)

Eric Gordon (illness – questionable)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

127-119 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)

97-100 (L) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

109-127 (L) vs. DEN (BOX SCORE)

112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)

118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)



ROCKETS:

98-22 (L) vs. MEM (BOX SCORE)

118-121 (L) vs. IND (BOX SCORE)

112-129 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)

105-130 (L) at NO (BOX SCORE)

100-113 (L) vs. DAL (BOX SCORE)

