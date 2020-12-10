Wizards reveal 2020-21 tagline, City Edition uniform and brand look

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards unveiled their City Edition uniform, and new official tagline “DC Above All” for the 2020-21 NBA season, both which pays homage to the rich history of Washington D.C. and pairs with a new season brand look for the Wizards franchise.

The promotional video released Thursday morning by the team introduced the slogan featuring players Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook in the City Edition uniform with the new brand creative.

For the first time in franchise history, the team will take the court in silver uniforms. The City Edition uniform is influenced by the fan favorite Stars and Stripes jersey from the 2016-17 season and is a refreshed take on last season’s City Edition look. This year, the team’s signature stars and stripes trail the panels of a silver jersey with the D.C. hand logo at the center.

The tagline “DC Above All” reaffirms the franchise’s commitment to represent the city at the highest level. The familiar Wizards mantras “Rep The District” and “DC Family” will still be used in association with the franchise, but the shift to “DC Above All” was made to spark confidence and hope within the fanbase as the Wizards embark on the new season.

“There is so much pride in this city,” Wizards Marketing Vice President Rebecca Winn said. “DC Above All celebrates our community but also prompts inspiration and evokes a bold confidence. It’s a declaration that our franchise is committed to performing above all other competition and in unity with our fans.”

The franchise partnered with HZ, an integrated creative agency based in Maryland, to design their new brand look. The creative elements are heavily based on a navy and silver color palette, replacing the primary red color of other seasons, and includes a sleek version of stars and stripes. This look was first introduced in the schedule release video posted on the team’s official social media pages last Friday and features season ticket holders and CNN’s John King and Wolf Blitzer.

The Wizards will continue to honor the legacy of franchise and NBA legend Wes Unseld, who passed in June of 2020, with a commemorative black band on all jerseys during the 2020-21 season. The band, worn on the left shoulder, will display Unseld’s Bullets jersey number 41. GEICO remains the team’s official jersey partner for the third consecutive season.

The City Edition uniform can be purchased online at shop.monumentalnetwork.com. Fans can purchase at Capital One Arena Team Store the week of December 14. To sign up to learn more on jersey availability and other apparel, visit this link. All Capital One Cardholders will receive 20% off their purchase when they present and use a Capital One credit or debit card at checkout. Details at capitalonearena.com/cardholderbenefits. Discount only applicable at the time of sale. © 2020 Capital One.

The Wizards 2020-21 regular season begins with Washington in Philadelphia on Wednesday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m. The Wizards home opener is against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 26 at 7:00 p.m.