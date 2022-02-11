Wizards to recognize those in health and tech on February 14th

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards’ Black History Month campaign “Our Community, Our History” will celebrate those from the Washington D.C. area that have had an impact on D.C.’s culture. On Monday, February 14, when the team hosts the Detroit Pistons, the team will highlight those working in the health and tech industries. The team will also celebrate Heart Health Awareness Night presented by MedStar Health.

Throughout the game, graphics highlighting honorees Charles Drew, Mary Beatrice, Davidson Kenner and Kenneth Harris II will be displayed on all LED signage. Videos featuring Wizards players discussing the importance of Black History Month and a short spotlighting feature on the Wizards’ Black-owned DMV initiative which will showcase Mahogany Books will be played.

In addition, the night will feature Valentine's Day inspired graphics to promote heart health month. Wizards players inspired Valentine’s Day cards will be displayed and heart health awareness information graphics will be highlighted. MedStar Health doctors and patients will be recognized at halftime and an in-game heart health awareness t-shirt toss giveaway presented by MedStar Health will take place.

Highlights from the Wizards’ Black History Month programming include:

The Washington Wizards have partnered with the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation for their annual essay contest for DMV and Baltimore area high school and middle school students. In its 27th year, the contest will honor Dr. Edwin Bancroft (E.B.) Henderson, a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist known as the 'Grandfather of Black Basketball' here in Washington, D.C. Dr. Henderson, a great activist, wrote over 3,000 letters to the editor for the Washington Post and other newspapers on civil rights and race relations. Students are encouraged to submit a 250- word essay about a community leader who has had a positive impact in your life. One submission from a high school student and one submission from a middle school student will be selected to receive a scholarship contribution and additional recognition from the Washington Wizards. Deadline to submit is March 17, 2022. For more information visit washingtonwizards.com/blackhistory.

For the second consecutive year, the Washington Wizards will support Black-Owned DMV, a campaign that highlights the importance of Black-Owned businesses in the Washington metropolitan area. The season-long initiative highlights two businesses every month and each business selected will be featured on the team’s Black-Owned DMV page and through Wizards marketing assets.

Participants in the Black-Owned DMV initiative will receive professional development and networking opportunities. To be considered for the Black-Owned DMV program, businesses must be within a 75-mile radius of Capital One Arena. Submit an application HERE.

For more information on the Washington Wizards' Black History Month initiatives, visit washingtonwizards.com/blackhistory.