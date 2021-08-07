Wizards re-sign Neto

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have re-signed free agent guard Raul Neto (Hah-OOL Nett-oh). Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Neto averaged a career-high 8.7 points, to go along with a career-high 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a career-high 1.1 steals per game while shooting .468 from the field in 64 games (22 starts) during the 2020-21 season. As a starter last season, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting .495 from the field and .403 from three-point range. He scored a season-high 25 points (7-of-11 from the field, 5-of-7 from three-point range) in the Wizards’ 131-129 win over the Raptors in Tampa on May 6.

“We are very pleased to bring Raul back after the career year he had for us last season,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He was one of our most consistent players with a toughness and tenacity on both ends of the floor that allowed him to lead our second unit and step in when called upon as a starter.”

Neto was originally signed as a free agent by the Wizards on November 21, 2020. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 assists per game in 54 games (three starts) with Philadelphia. Before signing with the 76ers, Neto spent his first four seasons in the NBA with the Utah Jazz (2015-19). Neto averaged 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14.2 minutes per game with Utah. As a rookie in 2015, he appeared in 81 games (53 starts) and averaged a career-high 5.9 points and 2.1 assists per game.

Neto was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round (47th overall pick) of the 2013 NBA Draft, and his rights were traded by the Hawks to the Jazz in a draft-night trade in exchange for a 2015 second round pick (from Brooklyn) on June 27, 2013. Prior to coming to the NBA, he played professionally in Brazil and Spain from 2008-15. During the 2014-15 season, he appeared in 34 games (23 starts) for Universidad Catolica De Murcia (UCAM) of the Liga ACP in Spain, averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 22.4 mpg.

A native of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Neto competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games as a member of the Brazilian National Team.