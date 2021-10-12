Preview: Wizards and Raptors meet Tuesday night in D.C.

GAME INFO: Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App

On Tuesday, the Wizards host the Raptors at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena in their third of four preseason games. Washington is looking for its first win of the preseason while Toronto is coming off a home win over the Rockets last night.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS RAPTORS G Spencer Dinwiddie Goran Dragic G Bradley Beal Gary Trent Jr. F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Isaac Bonga F Kyle Kuzma Scottie Barnes C Daniel Gafford Precious Achiuwa

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Rui Hachimura (personal reasons – out), Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain – out)

Raptors: OG Anunoby (rest - out), Chris Boucher (left middle finger dislocation - out), Pascal Siakam (left shoulder surgery rehab), Fred VanVleet (rest - out), Yuta Watanabe (left calf strain - out)

STORYLINES

Wizards experimenting with depth and flexibility

While Saturday’s matchup against the Knicks featured more emphasis on starters and key reserves, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. once again managed get all 17 active players into the game action. Since the early August five-team trade that added six new players to the team’s roster, Washington’s depth has been one of the prevailing storylines heading into the regular season. With Deni Avdija back in the rotation after making his return to the court against the Knicks, the Wizards are loaded with flexibility, specifically at the wing positions.

“(The preseason) has given us the opportunity to look at different lineups, different groups, different pairings,” Unseld Jr. said after practice on Monday. “At some point we’ll have to narrow that scope a bit and narrow down our top-10, top-nine guys, but right now we have the opportunity to play with those different rotations. The depth is a terrific thing to have.”

Harrell looks for third consecutive impressive outing

Montrezl Harrell, one of the Wizards’ new additions added by way of August’s five-team deal, has been a force in his first to preseason outings in Washington. The veteran big has come off the bench in both games and is averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Harrell will take on a young Toronto frontcourt on Tuesday night, led by Precious Achiuwa, who was acquired from Miami this offseason and has scored 10-plus points in all four of Toronto’s preseason games, and Scottie Barnes, the number-four overall pick in July’s draft.

Scouting the Raptors

The Raptors will be playing in their fifth-and-final preseason game on Tuesday on short rest. On Monday night, Toronto hosted the Rockets, earning a 107-92 win. Achiuwa and OG Anunoby led the way, each scoring 17 points, while second-year guard Malachi Flynn added 15 points off the bench. Anunoby, along with a handful of other key members of the Raptors' rotation, will sit on Tuesday night. Starting point guard Fred VanVleet and forward Anunoby are each out for rest.

