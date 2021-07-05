Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts: July 6

The following six players will participate in pre-draft workouts with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, July 6 at Medstar Wizards Performance Center:

Charles Bassey – C – Western Kentucky

Started in all 28 games as a senior...Finished the season in the national rankings at second in double-doubles (18), second in total rebounds (325), second in total dunks (70), fourth in blocks per game (3.1), fourth in total blocks (87), fifth in rebounds per game (11.6) and 12th in field goal percentage (59%)...Recorded season highs of 29 points (at Gardner-Webb), 12/10/20), 19 rebounds (vs. Marshall, 1/15/21), and seven blocks (vs. Memphis, 11/26/20)...Recorded eight double-doubles with 20+ points…Named USBWA Third Team All-American, USA Today Third Team All-American and AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2020-21…Finished his career on multiple WKU career lists including fifth in blocked shots (184) and fifth in double-doubles (39)…Selected as C-USA Player and Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021…Two-time All-C-USA First Team selection (2019, 2021).

Greg Brown III – F – Texas

Played in 26 games (24 starts) for the Longhorns in 2020-21...Averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game...Shot .420 percent from the field...Scored a season-high 24 points with 14 rebounds against Oklahoma State on 12/20...Knocked down at least three threes in five games...Had seven games with at least two blocks, including a season-high four vs. Texas Tech on 1/13...Averaged 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting .379 from three in conference play…Selected to the 2020-21 Big 12 All-Freshman First Team…Finished in the top 10 of the Big 12 in rebounds (161, 9th) and blocks (26, 7th)…Had four double-doubles on the season…Was a McDonald’s All-American and a consensus top-10 national recruit entering the 2020-21 season...Mother, Tonya, was a four-time National Champion track athlete at Texas, father, Greg, played for Texas football and in the NFL.

Blake Francis – G – Richmond

Started in 20 games as a graduate senior in 2020-21...Averaged 16.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game...Averaged at least 16 points per game for the third-straight season of his collegiate career...Scored at least 10 points in all but one game he completed (sustained a season-ending injury on 3/1 vs. St. Joseph’s)...Knocked down three-or-more threes in 11 games, including a season-high six at Saint Louis on 2/26...Shot 40% from three in both his freshman and sophomore seasons…Named Second Team All-Atlantic 10 and selected Second Team All-District in NABC District 4 (A-10) in 2020 and 2021…Led Richmond in scoring each of his final two seasons…Led his team in made threes in each of his last three seasons, including setting the Wagner school record with 102 as a sophomore… Shot .386 percent from three over the course of his collegiate career, knocking down a total of 260 threes.

Jay Huff – F – Virginia

Started all 25 games in 2020-21 as a senior...Averaged 13.0 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game and 2.6 blocks per game...Shot .585 percent from the field, .387 percent from three-point range and .837 percent from the free throw line...Led the ACC in field goal percentage (.585) and finished second in blocked shots (2.6)...Reached double figures in 18 games as a senior...Had multiple blocks in 19 games, with four-or-more in eight games...Recorded six double-doubles as a senior in 2020-21..Named All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Defensive Team in 2020-21…His career .585 field goal percentage ranks first all time in Virginia history…Finished his career ranked second on Virginia’s all-time list with 166 blocks…Tallied a 10 block double-double as a junior, finishing with 15 points and 10 blocks vs. Duke on 2/29/20…Scored a career-high 21 points with 12 rebounds on 1/25/21 vs. Syracuse.

Colbey Ross – G – Pepperdine

Set Pepperdine career records for points (2,236), assists (854), assists per game (6.8), free throws made (651), free throw percentage (.847), games started (125) and minutes played (4,424)...Set Pepperdine single-season records for assists (239), assists per game (7.7), free throws made (238), free throws attempted (279), free throw percentage (.854) and minutes (1,204)...Started all 27 games as a senior in 2020-21, averaging team highs of 17.5 points, 7.7 assists and 37.6 minutes per game...Broke the school record for assists per game for the third straight year…First player in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history to have career totals of at least 2,200 points, 800 assists and 400 rebounds…Four-time All-WCC honoree, three times on the first team…On the WCC’s career lists, finished second all-time in assists and fifth all-time in scoring…All-time leading scorer at the WCC Tournament…Ranked sixth, sixth and second nationally in assists his final three seasons.

Isaiah Todd – F – G League Ignite

Played in 16 games total (15 regular season, one playoff), starting in three games and coming off the bench in 13...Averaged 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game on .425 shooting from the field...Scored at least 10 points in nine games, including two with 20+ points...Had a season-high 25 points against Austin on 3/6, adding 11 rebounds for his lone double-double of the season...Knocked down four threes in two games…Named USA Today All-USA North Carolina Player of the Year as a junior in high school…Named a McDonald’s All-American and a participant in the Jordan Brand Classic, although neither event took place…Former consensus five-star recruit that initially committed to Michigan before choosing G League Ignite…Won a gold medal with USA at the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.