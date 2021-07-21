Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts - 7/22/21

The following three players will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, July 22 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:

Jordan Goodwin – G – Saint Louis

In his senior season started all 21 games...Averaged a double-double for the second-straight season, turning in averages of 14.5 points and a team-leading 10.1 rebounds... Led the A-10 and was 16th in the NCAA with 10.1 rpg...Led the A-10 and was eighth nationally (first among NCAA guards) with 14 double-doubles...His 10.1 rpg were eighth all-time for a senior in SLU history... Scored in double figures in all but two games... During his junior season was named First-team All-Conference (Atlantic 10), first-team All-District (NABC) and A-10 All-Defensive team selection…First-team All-Conference (Atlantic 10), first-team All-District (NABC) and A-10 All-Defensive team selection (2020-2021)…Graduated as the Billikens’ all-time leader in steals (225), 4th in rebounds (998), 5th in assists (404) and 11th in points scored (1,460)…In high school he played tight end and receiver on the Crusaders’ football team that advanced to the 2015 state finals. He received several football scholarship offers.

Trey Murphy III – G – Virginia

In his senior season played 25 games (20 starts)... Ranked seventh in the ACC in 3-point field goals made (2.1)... Was one of three players that shot over 40% from three for the Cavaliers last season...Reached double figures on 17 occasions... Scored a season-high 21 points on 11/25/20, where he went 6-8 from three-point territory...During his 2019-20 season at RICE, led the team in scoring (13.7), field goals made (131), dunks (21) and blocks (16) and ranked second in 3-pointers (75), steals (27) and free throw percentage (82.4%)…Was named to the All-ACC Academic Team (2020-21)... Named to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll (2019-20, 2018-19)…During his sophomore season at RICE, ranked sixth in the Conference USA in 3-pointers made per game (2.6), 11th in free throw percentage, 13th in scoring, 14th in defensive rebounds (4.3) and 15th in rebounding…Father, Kenneth, played basketball at East Carolina from 1986-88.

Kyree Walker – F – Chameleon BX

Announced that he will prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft by training with Frank Matrisciano at Chameleon BX’s 12-month program [started in June 2020]…Was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year in 2017 while attending Moreau Catholic in Hayward, CA... Walker played his junior year at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona before opting to concentrate on academics his senior year to graduate early…Amassed more than 18 offers from Division I schools with elite basketball programs, including Arizona State, Arkansas, Cal, St. Mary’s, Western Kentucky, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and UCLA…On his decision to forgo college, “The path to the NBA has evolved the past few years. I’ve come to the conclusion in order to get truly prepared to compete at the highest level for a grueling 82-game season will require personalized physical and mental preparation; with an emphasis on a enjoying a long and healthy career...I believe the Chameleon BX program provides the kind of personalized attention I’m seeking.”…Played for Dream Vision in the Gauntlet League (2019), where he averaged 15.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 12 games…During the 2018-19 season with Hillcrest Prep High School, averaged 30.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 24 games.