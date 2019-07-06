Wizards face Pelicans in 2019 Summer League opener

The Wizards will open their 2019 Summer League slate on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 P.M. ET on ESPN. The game will include the anticipated debut of No. 9 pick Rui Hachimura, with Troy Brown Jr. and Admiral Schofield headlining the team as well. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans played on Friday night against the Knicks.

Rui’s debut

Rui Hachimura will make his debut on Saturday, one that many around the world are looking forward to. Summer League head coach Robert Pack said on Friday he expects Hachimura to start at power forward, and he could have some opportunities to play with bigger lineups as well as play center. Players and coaches have been impressed with Hachimura so far, especially by his athleticism and versatility. Hachimura is ready for his first appearance in a Wizards uniform, repeatedly saying on Friday to the media how excited he was to play.

Brown leads the Wizards

Back home in Las Vegas, Troy Brown Jr. has taken on a leadership role this week, serving as the experienced voice in the group. Though he’s only 19, Brown is mature beyond his years, and has done a great job bonding the team heading into their first game. After averaging almost 10 points per game in the last 15 games of last season, Brown will be playing with the most confidence so far in his early career. He’s ready to prove he’s one of the best young players in the league, and it all starts on Saturday.

Other players to watch

Second round pick Admiral Schofield will also make his Wizards debut on Saturday. The swingman has demonstrated a high motor, excellent perimeter shooting, and tough defense during minicamp the past few weeks. Tarik Phillip, who the Wizards signed on the last day of the season, is an impactful wing who will get plenty of opportunity. Rookie Justin Robinson and 2018 second round pick Issuf Sanon should both see plenty of action at point guard. Rookie Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) is a big wing who can really shoot the ball. Veteran Jeff Withey and former Sixers first round pick Anzejs Pasecniks will see action at center, though the Wizards will likely go small with Hachimura at times. Washington also has two rookie guards out of Houston – Corey Davis and Armoni Brooks – who play with great energy.