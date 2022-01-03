Wizards partner with DMV libraries for Winter Reading Challenge

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and the DC Public Library, Prince George's County Memorial Library System and the Alexandria Library have teamed up to get kids and teens reading this winter with the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge presented by Pepsi Stronger Together. The free challenge designed for school-aged kids and teens (ages 3-19) will run from January 3 - March 31, 2022. Prince George’s County Memorial Library System welcomes those of all ages to participate.

“Education is one of the core pillars of Pepsi Stronger Together, and the Wizards Reading Challenge, in partnership with The Washington Wizards and DMV Public Libraries, will allow us to engage children through fun and interactive reading activities,” said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages.

The Wizards Winter Reading Challenge will provide participants the ability to share and connect with their library community and encourage them to find a love for reading. The challenge will also find fun ways for the whole family to be physically active and create healthy habits that can be used all year long.

“The Wizards Winter Reading Challenge provides opportunities to keep both your mind and body active,” said Andrea Castillo, teen services coordinator at Alexandria Library. “By reading and attending programs at your local library, building healthy habits, and connecting with the Washington Wizards, participating in the Challenge is a slam dunk.”

Participants will receive points to earn badges for each challenge completed. Badges can be earned for different activities, including adding reading to their everyday routine, attending virtual events, staying physically active, interacting online with the Jr. Wizards Twitter account and being involved with their local library community.

While all kids, teens and adults who complete the challenge will earn a Wizards prize pack, 75 lucky finishers will be selected from a raffle to receive two tickets to the Wizards versus Magic game on March 30. Families who wish to upgrade their tickets or purchase additional tickets can call 202-661-5050.

To sign up and learn more about the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge, click here. To watch Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma challenge you to participate, click here.

Prince George’s County Memorial Library System

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) helps customers discover and define opportunities that shape their lives. The Library serves the 967,000+ residents of Prince George’s County, Maryland through 19 branch libraries, a 24/7 online library, and pop-up services throughout the community. PGCMLS is a responsive and trusted community-driven organization. Programs, services, and outreach activities serve booklovers, immigrants and refugees, job seekers, children, young professionals, seniors, and families alike. Learn more at pgcmls.info/about-us.

Alexandria Library

The Alexandria Library builds community by providing opportunities to learn, explore, create and connect. Whether through renovation or innovation, it is a most exciting time for the Alexandria Library. Learn more about the library and what we have to offer.

DC Public Library

The District of Columbia Public Library is a dynamic source of information, programs, books and other library materials and services that improve the quality of life for District residents of all ages that, when combined with expert staff, helps build a thriving city. The Library provides environments that invite reading, community conversation, creative inspiration and exploration, lectures, films, computer access and use, workforce and economic development, story times for children, and much more. DC Public Library includes a modernized central library and 25 neighborhood libraries and also provides services in nontraditional settings outside of Library buildings. DC Public Library enriches and nourishes the lives and minds of all District residents, provides them with the services and tools needed to transform lives, and builds and supports community throughout the District of Columbia.

About Pepsi Stronger Together

Pepsi Stronger Together is a national initiative to empower and engage communities around the country by providing tailored programming and resources that bring people together. It was conceived with the idea that now, more than ever, we must foster a sense of connection and belonging, starting by investing locally. Launched in May of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - engaging its network of partners in the South to shine a spotlight on essential front-line workers in a variety of industries - Pepsi Stronger Together was expanded in October of 2020 by partnering with NBA teams and charitable organizations to foster, among other things, community, and police relations.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. Under this vision, Pepsi Stronger Together is continually evolving the program to respond to the cultural moment and meet the needs of communities across the United States. Stay up to date at pepsistrongertogether.com, where visitors can engage in conversation and learn about the latest community initiatives and how to give back. Follow the conversation on social media at @pepsistrongertogether.