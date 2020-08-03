Wizards fall to Pacers, 111-100, in third seeding game

FINAL: Wizards 100 | Pacers 111

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (20), Jerome Robinson (17), Shabazz Napier (16)

Pacers: T.J. Warren (34), Malcolm Brogdon (20), Aaron Holiday (17), Myles Turner (17)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated 111-100 by the Pacers in their third of eight seeding games and the second game of a back-to-back. In a low-scoring first quarter, the Wizards shot just 34.6% from the field, but hit 3-4 (.750) from deep and led by one heading into the second. Thereafter, it was a different story as Washington cooled off and Indiana found their touch. Thomas Bryant and Shabazz Napier combined for 18 points on 8-8 (1.000) shooting in the second quarter, but the Wizards struggled otherwise. The Pacers used a 20-2 run and 58.3% shooting in the second to take a nine-point lead into the halftime break.

With 5:25 left in the third quarter, Bryant hit a 3-pointer – his sixth in the last two games – to cut the Indiana lead to two points. But another Pacers run, this time 22-2, swung the game in their favor and gave Indiana a 22-point lead entering the fourth. Jerome Robinson, however, played the entire final frame and led a Washington run to make the final few minutes interesting. The Wizards cut the lead to seven with just over a minute remaining behind 15 fourth quarter points from Robinson, but an offensive rebound from Myles Turner and a pair of free throws by Aaron Holiday cut off the momentum and sealed the win for Indiana.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Back-to-back impact games for Bryant

For the second consecutive game, Thomas Bryant led the way for the Wizards, this time totaling 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. After an efficient performance against Brooklyn on Sunday, Bryant has now recorded back-to-back games shooting at least 60.0% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range. Bryant has answered the call of Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, who has been consistent in emphasizing the importance of Bryant’s energy and effort as a way to lift the entire team. His teammates notice it too.

“(Bryant) definitely brings us a lot of energy and I’m very happy for TB just to be able to go out there and be TB,” said Troy Brown Jr. postgame. “He’s been playing very well. His offense has been going well for him. He’s been hitting shots and blocking shots and, of course, that energy is what we need. He’s out there being vocal and being Thomas Bryant…to see him out there playing well and being the player that he is, I think we’re all happy to see that.”

Napier comes off the bench, shakes shooting slump

Monday against the Pacers, Shabazz Napier came off the bench for the first time since late February and played his best game of the Orlando restart. He did most of his damage in the first two quarters, scoring 13 of his 16 points, shooting 6-8 (.750) from the field and was plus-five in the first half. In the fourth quarter, Napier scored just three points (all at the free throw line) but recorded three assists and recorded a plus-nine rating as the Wizards pulled the game back into contention.

Warren does it all for Indiana

Coming off a career-high 53 points against the Sixers on Saturday, T.J. Warren put on another outstanding performance Monday against the Wizards. Warren finished with 34 points on 14-26 (.538) shooting, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals. The sixth-year pro did most of his damage in the third quarter, scoring 16 points on 7-10 (.700) shooting and recording all three of his steals, propelling the Pacers to a 22-point lead late in the third quarter.

