Bryant's career night not enough as Wizards fall to Nets, 118-110

FINAL: Wizards 110 | Nets 118

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (30), Troy Brown Jr. (22), Ish Smith (14)

Nets: Caris LeVert (34), Joe Harris (27), Jarrett Allen (22)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated 118-110 by the Nets Sunday afternoon at HP Field House in Orlando. Defense dominated a low-scoring first quarter as Washington and Brooklyn combined to shoot 19-48 (.395) from the field and 4-18 (.222) from 3-point range. The Wizards, led by seven points on 3-3 (1.000) shooting from Bryant, trailed the Nets 24-21 after one. The Washington offense – again led by Bryant – woke up in the second quarter. Eleven points and a trio of threes from the big man paced a Wizards attack that shot 12-23 (.522) from the field and 5-11 (.455) from 3-point range in the second.

After a tightly contested, back-and-forth third quarter that featured six ties and five lead changes, the Wizards led by two. In the fourth, former Wizard Chris Chiozza helped the Nets jump out to a quick five-point lead, but Washington answered with a 9-0 run, led by Bryant, to take a four-point lead. Down the stretch, Caris Levert and Joe Harris helped the Nets pull away, converting on timely threes and clutch free throws.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Bryant records season, career highs in multiple categories

Thomas Bryant was a bright spot for the Wizards Sunday against Brooklyn, playing perhaps the best statistical game of his career. The third-year big registered season highs in points (30), rebounds (13) and made field goals (12) – and a career-high four 3-pointers, all of which came in the first half. Bryant’s impact started early as he and Nets center Jarrett Allen battled for control of the paint. In the first 2:37 of the game, Bryant totaled five points, one rebound, one assist and a block. Bryant was consistent throughout, scoring at least six points in each quarter, and did damage from all over the court: four baskets at the rim, four from mid-range and four from beyond the arc.

“He brought the energy,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame. “He brought the juice. He gave us some offense. He committed on both ends of the floor. We need him to do that consistently, but that’s how he has to play. He’s undersized at a lot of positions, a lot of times, a lot of nights out, but he had to play with that energy and you can make up for that. I thought he was outstanding tonight.”

Updating the Eastern Conference playoff race

With Sunday’s loss, the Wizards’ goal of qualifying for the postseason has become more difficult, but is still on the table. Now seven games back of Brooklyn, Washington must make up three games in their final six outings to get within the four-game threshold to trigger a play-in series for the final playoff spot. Five of Washington’s remaining six opponents have clinched playoff spots, which is a testament to the difficulty of their schedule, but also increases the likelihood of rest and load management of their key players down the stretch.

“It’s not over,” Brooks said postgame. “The odds are against us, but we’ve got to keep fighting. We’ve got a group that’s committed to keep getting better and keep fighting.”

Nets trio combines for 83 points

Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen, as expected, led the way for the Nets. They combined for 83 of Brooklyn’s 118 points and averaged 37.6 minutes between the three of them. LeVert scored a game-high 34 points on 11-25 (.440) from the field and 10-13 (.769) from the free throw line. Harris scored 27 points, shooting 10-13 (.769) overall and 6-7 (.857) from 3-point range. Allen scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. LeVert and Harris came up big when it mattered most, combining for 23 of the team’s 35 fourth quarter points.

