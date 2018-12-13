Wizards in Brooklyn to face Nets

The Wizards and Nets will meet for the third time already this season on Friday night in Brooklyn. The teams split the two games in D.C. so far this season, while the Wizards are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and the Nets have won three in a row. In their last matchup, the Wizards held the Nets to only 88 points, a Washington opponent season-low. Washington has won 14 of the last 19 games in the all-time series, including eight of the last 10.

Game Info

Barclays Center | 7:30 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington + | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, G/F – Tomas Satoransky, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Nets: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Allen Crabbe, F – Joe Harris, F – Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, C – Jarrett Allen

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), Otto Porter Jr. (right knee contusion – questionable)

Nets: Allen Crabbe (sore right knee - questionable), Treveon Graham (left hamstring strain – out), Caris LeVert (subtalar dislocation, right foot – out)

Storylines

House of Guards

John Wall has been in and out of the lineup recently with a heel injury, but he certainly looked healthy against the Celtics. Wall scored 34 points to go along with 13 assists, and the Wizards are hoping he can bring his home success on the road. In Wall’s last five home games, he’s averaging 30.4 points and 10.6 assists per game. Wall scored 30 points and dished out nine assists last time against the Nets

Bradley Beal is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week, and for good reason. The All-Star shooting guard has scored 22 or more points in all six games in December, including 22 against the Nets on December 1. During the Wizards’ four-game road trip, Beal averaged 30 points and six assists per game.

If the Wizards can get Wall and Beal going on the same night like they did last time against the Nets, the team will feel good about their chances to win.

Road Oubre

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been stepping up for the Wizards on the road all season. In 15 games, Oubre is averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game on the road on 46.8% shooting, including 37.2% from deep. At home, Oubre is only scoring 10.0 points per game on 38.3% shooting and 23.1% 3-point. Clearly, something has to give about his success on the road, even though almost every game is played in a different arena.

Oubre has also scored 19 or more points in four of the team’s six games in December. On the month, he’s averaging 16.8 points per game on 52.2% shooting and 44.4% from beyond the arc. With Otto Porter Jr. battling a right knee contusion, Oubre has stepped up in the past two games with 23 and 20 points respectively.

Know your opponent

The Nets have been playing much better as of late, with wins over the Raptors in overtime and in Philadelphia against the Sixers. The Wizards beat the Nets during Brooklyn’s eight-game losing streak, but the Nets are healthier now and competing every night.

The Nets rank fifth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.1); the Wizards will need to defend the perimeter to get the win. Brooklyn is also seventh in offensive rebounding percentage (29.7%), and Washington needs to limit the Nets’ second chance opportunities. On Wednesday, the Celtics decimated the Wizards with second chance points.

In the win over the Sixers on Wednesday, Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points. Dinwiddie is a part of one of the NBA’s top bench units, averaging 44.8 points per game (fifth in the NBA). Similar to the Wizards, the Nets balance their rotations in effort to play complete, 48-minute games.