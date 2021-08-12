Preview: Wizards face Nets Thursday in Vegas

The Wizards continue Summer League action on Thursday evening, taking on the Nets at 5:00 P.M. ET at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The game will be Washington’s second Summer League outing while Brooklyn enters the matchup at 1-1. Thursday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Washington is coming off a loss to Sacramento in their Summer League opener on Tuesday night. Propelled by a 13-point first half from Caleb Homesley, the Wizards dug out of an early double-digit deficit, but struggled to keep up any offensive momentum in the second half.

Following practice on Wednesday, Wizards Summer League head coach Mike Miller said he was encouraged by the team’s response to Tuesday’s performance – and was confident that getting their first game and a solid workout under their belts would set them up for a better performance Thursday.

“We came back today and had a really good workout,” Miller said. “We really feel like we were able to work on some things that we saw (against Sacramento). The players were great. They came in ready to work.”

“I think the first time out, everybody is really tight and anxious,” Miller continued. “I think we saw that collectively, so I think we’ll all settle down a little bit and just play…We’ll be a lot sharper collectively as we go into this thing (Thursday).”

The Nets will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back after defeating the Bucks 97-91 on Wednesday afternoon. Brooklyn’s Summer League roster is led by rookie Cam Thomas, who scored a game-high 22 points against Milwaukee to go along with four assists in 30 minutes of action. Thomas, drafted 27th overall in last month’s NBA Draft, also led the team in scoring in their first outing, pouring in 19 points in their opening against Memphis.